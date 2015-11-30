(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Nations Snare Lion's Share of Rising Chinese Outbound Tourism Spending here HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the strong growth of tourism to persist in Asia-Pacific, even as China's GDP growth decelerates as the economy rebalances from investment to consumption. Asia-Pacific is the biggest beneficiary of the Chinese tourism boom, being the destination of over 80% of Chinese outbound travel. The proportion of households with the financial capacity to travel remains fairly low, leaving plenty of room for growth. Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Korea remain the most popular destinations for Chinese tourists. However, evidence from the first three quarters of 2015 suggests there has been a shift in taste, with more visitors to Japan, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia. Sri Lanka has seen the fastest growth in Chinese tourists over the past five years, albeit from a low base. Tourism revenues can make a major contribution to current account receipts, and provide diversification benefits next to merchandise imports. The November edition of "Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the Month" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Mervyn Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9944 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd., 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.