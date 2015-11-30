(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Nations Snare Lion's
Share of Rising
Chinese Outbound Tourism Spending
here
HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the strong
growth of
tourism to persist in Asia-Pacific, even as China's GDP growth
decelerates as
the economy rebalances from investment to consumption.
Asia-Pacific is the
biggest beneficiary of the Chinese tourism boom, being the
destination of over
80% of Chinese outbound travel. The proportion of households
with the financial
capacity to travel remains fairly low, leaving plenty of room
for growth.
Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Korea remain the most popular
destinations for
Chinese tourists. However, evidence from the first three
quarters of 2015
suggests there has been a shift in taste, with more visitors to
Japan, Thailand,
New Zealand and Australia. Sri Lanka has seen the fastest growth
in Chinese
tourists over the past five years, albeit from a low base.
Tourism revenues can
make a major contribution to current account receipts, and
provide
diversification benefits next to merchandise imports.
The November edition of "Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the
Month" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
Contact:
Mervyn Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd.,
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
