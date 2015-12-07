(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers including Daido Life
Insurance Co.
(Daido Life) and Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life). The
agency has
affirmed their Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A',
and the Outlook
on both ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Daido Life and Taiyo Life are core subsidiaries of T&D Holdings,
Inc (T&D),
whose consolidated group solvency margin ratio (SMR) remained
strong at 1,140.2%
at end-September 2015 from 1,220.7% at end-March 2015. T&D's
overall credit
profile has been solid. Its group-based enterprise risk
management has been
enhanced. T&D's unity has also been further strengthened
recently; for example,
Daido Life and Taiyo Life have started to cross-sell each
others' products.
Daido Life's IFS Rating reflects its solid operating performance
and robust
capitalisation at the standalone and group level. Its statutory
SMR remains the
highest among Japanese traditional life insurers, and had risen
to 1,344.0% by
end-September 2015 from 1,295.3% a year earlier. Daido Life's
unadjusted
standalone IFS Rating is 'A+'.
Taiyo Life's IFS Rating reflects its strong operating
performance and adequate
capitalisation at the standalone level. Fitch views Taiyo Life
as a core company
within T&D, along with Daido Life, under Fitch's Insurance
Rating Methodology.
Therefore, Taiyo Life shares the same IFS Rating as Daido Life,
incorporating a
one-notch uplift from its unadjusted standalone IFS Rating of
'A'.
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
'A', with a
Stable Outlook. Both Daido Life and Taiyo Life have a high level
of government
debt holdings (24% and 19%, respectively, of invested assets at
end-September
2015), and have no overseas business diversification to
counterbalance the high
level of Japanese government bond holdings. Therefore, these
insurers'
'adjusted' IFS Ratings are capped by Japan's sovereign rating.
Fitch considers that some risks still exist in the holdings of
domestic equities
at Daido Life and Taiyo Life, which are smaller than at most
traditional
Japanese life insurers but still larger than at most similarly
rated foreign
life insurers. There is also some risk in the duration mismatch
between assets
and liabilities at Daido Life.
Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese SMEs, and
Taiyo Life provides
insurance for domestic households - not only for elderly women
who have been its
core customers but also their family members. T&D had a market
share of 6.6% in
the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force
at end-March
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade on either Daido Life or Taiyo Life is unlikely in the
near future,
given the constraint of the sovereign rating. Japan's sovereign
IDR will cap
both companies' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings,
despite their strong
standalone credit fundamentals.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include a significant
erosion of T&D's
capitalisation, a deterioration in its profitability, and
volatility in its
Embedded Value (EV). Specifically, both companies' ratings may
come under
pressure if T&D's consolidated SMR were to fall below 700%,
consolidated
financial leverage rises above 25% (3% at end-September 2015),
or if its EV were
to remain stayed volatile for a prolonged period.
