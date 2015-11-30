(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following
first-time ratings to Organizacion Soriana, S.A.B. de C.V.
(Soriana):
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB':
--Long-term Local Currency IDR 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Soriana's ratings reflect its important market position as the
second largest
supermarket chain in Mexico, its broad customer base supported
by a number of
store formats and its sound customer loyalty program and service
strategy. The
ratings consider the expected leverage increase once the
acquisition of
Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (CCM) 143
stores is completed.
On a pro forma basis, Fitch estimates Soriana's Total Adjusted
Debt to EBITDAR
ratio will increase to close to 4.0x, considering the last 12
months (LTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2015.
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectation that the
company's upcoming
free cash flow (FCF) will be directed mainly to reduce debt
after CCM
acquisition. Fitch anticipates that funds from eventual asset
sales or other
sources will be used to strengthen Soriana's capital structure.
Fitch estimates
Soriana will present an adjusted leverage ratio of 3.5x by the
end of 2016, and
it will improve as consolidated financial results strengthen.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition Strengthens Market Position:
Fitch believes CCM's assets acquisition will complement
Soriana's store formats
and will enhance the company's geographical coverage, mainly in
Mexico City and
its Metropolitan Area. Fitch estimates synergies for about MXN1
billion from the
first year of integration. With this transaction, Soriana
expects to increase
sales floor by 28% and total revenues by 30%. Soriana also
expects to increase
EBITDA by MXN3 billion per year.
The total acquisition amount is MXN35.6 billion, and it will be
funded mainly by
debt. The transaction includes 143 stores of which 12 are
planned to be divested
in order to comply with the anti-trust authority's conditions.
The acquisition
is comprised by several real estate assets (98 owned-stores and
33 lease
contracts), inventory, equipment, three distribution centers,
logistics and IT
platforms, trademark rights, etc.
Operating Performance Key to Improving Credit Profile:
Soriana's ability to maintain the acquired stores' business
position and
profitability after the expiration of the 2.5-years trademark
rights agreement
is critical for the company's ratings. In Fitch's opinion,
operating integration
will allow Soriana to improve profitability and cash generation.
According to
Fitch's projections, consolidated EBITDA margin before synergies
could reach
7.4% in 2016. This margin compares positive to 6.6% and 6.4%
showed by the
company in the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2015 and December 2014,
respectively. Fitch
also expects FCF generation to be robust to achieve the
company's deleverage
plan.
Sound Business Position:
Soriana's ratings reflect its important market position as the
second largest
supermarket chain in Mexico, its broad customer base supported
by a number of
store formats and complementary service offering. As of Sept.
30, 2015, Soriana
had 678 stores with a total area of nearly 3.3 million square
feet. After the
acquisition, the total number of stores will be above 800.
Expected Debt Reduction:
Historically, Soriana has presented low leverage ratios and has
taken debt to
fund only acquisitions as part of its strategic growth plan.
Fitch expects the
company to maintain its conservative leverage policy in the
medium term. Fitch
calculates an adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.0x for 2017 and 2.4x
for 2018.
As part of the financing plan to acquire CCM's units, Soriana
communicated its
intention to fund the transaction with a combination of
financial debt, hybrid
debt, capital increase, non-strategic asset sales and operating
cash generation
in order to tighten up its financial position. However, Fitch's
projections only
consider the company's operating cash flows and a minimal amount
of asset sales.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions considered in the base rating case
include:
--Consolidated revenues above MXN144 billion in 2016-2018;
--EBITDA margin of 7.4% for 2016 and expected to improve to 8%
with synergies,
profitability margins remain after trademark rights agreement;
--Capex between 1.5-2% of revenues in 2016-2018;
--Temporary suspension of dividends;
--MXN35.6 billion of new debt to finance CCM's acquisition in
2016;
--Annual FCF generation above MXN4.5 billion in 2016-2018
directed to reduce
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Adjusted Leverage above 3.0x in 24 months;
--Operating integration delays;
--Profitability margins reduction due to a competitive
environment;
--Important decrease in FCF generation.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
--Deleverage beyond expectations for the following 24 months,
supported by
non-strategic asset sales or capital injections;
--Successful integration strategy in terms of profitability
margins and FCF
generation.
LIQUIDITY
Soriana's liquidity is sound. Fitch anticipates Soriana's
liquidity position to
remain sound after the acquisition of CCM's stores due to its
FCF generation
capacity and current cash balance. As of Sept. 30, 2015, the
company's cash and
marketable securities were MXN786 million, and it has no
short-term debt. Fitch
projects Soriana's cash balances to be around MXN2 billion in
2016-2018. Fitch
expects Soriana's debt maturity profile to be manageable after
the new debt
comes online. The company good access to bank loans and capital
markets provides
financial flexibility to manage its debt profile in the medium
and long term.
Fitch currently rates Soriana's National Scale ratings as
follows:
--National scale long-term rating 'AA+(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating 'F1+(mex)';
--Certificados Bursatiles Program due May 2018 'AA+(mex)';
--Short-term rating on the Certificados Bursatiles Program due
May 2018
'F1+(mex)';
--MXN10 billion local Certificados Bursatiles issuance
'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 9, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
