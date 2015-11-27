(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) The UK ('AA+'/Stable) government's
autumn statement
is consistent with its overall fiscal strategy and with the
revised fiscal
mandate, but also shows limited fiscal space if growth or
revenues underperform,
Fitch Ratings says.
The Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) new Economic and
Fiscal Outlook
confirms that the government is on course to meet the fiscal
rules it updated in
October (a surplus on public sector net borrowing in 2019-2020
and a falling
debt/GDP ratio each year).
Sound economic growth that boosts tax revenues and low
government borrowing
costs create a favourable backdrop for deficit reduction. The
surprise GBP27bn
improvement in the OBR's underlying revenue forecasts over a
five-year period,
despite little improvement in outturns, largely reflects higher
expected tax
receipts. It includes the impact of modelling changes to
national insurance
contributions and VAT deductions.
The autumn statement used this forecast improvement to reduce
spending cuts
compared with previous plans. The OBR estimates an average real
cut in public
services spending of 1.1% a year this parliament, down from 1.6%
a year over the
last.
The government has reversed its main tax credit cuts proposed in
the July
budget, which had proved politically unpopular. The OBR notes
that the cost will
be eventually offset by other welfare cuts but the decision is
consistent with
our view that the March and July budgets represented the fastest
pace of
consolidation that could realistically be expected.
The measures announced in the autumn statement have small
macroeconomic and
fiscal impact. The OBR estimates that the aggregate easing is
approximately 0.3%
of GDP in 2016/2017, half of which is from the reversal of tax
credit cuts. The
easing gradually diminishes over the medium term.
Thus debt reduction is increasingly being driven by underlying
growth and
revenue trends, which could reverse (for example, if growth
slows or revenue
forecasts are revised back down). Using better-than-expected
revenue forecasts
to scale back previously announced expenditure cuts suggests
that this may pose
downside risks to fiscal targets.
The measures announced in the autumn statement don't affect the
OBR's forecast
of a GBP10bn public sector net borrowing surplus in 2019/2020,
unchanged since
July. Nevertheless Fitch maintains its view that the nominal
deficit target
implies limited fiscal flexibility to respond to modest adverse
economic shocks.
Public debt remains on course to gradually fall. In the current
fiscal year
privatisation receipts worth approximately 2% of GDP will be the
main driver of
the debt reduction. Fiscal consolidation will improve the
primary balance, and
the OBR forecasts a primary surplus in 2017/2018.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
United Kingdom
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.