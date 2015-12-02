(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rising Private Sector Debt: Risks
to EM
Sovereigns
here
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that private
sector debt has risen rapidly in key emerging markets (EM) over
the past 10
years, surpassing government debt levels and potentially
exposing their
economies, financial systems and sovereign creditworthiness to
downside risks.
Such vulnerabilities are heightened by the slowdown in GDP
growth, prospective
interest rate rises as the Fed prepares for 'lift-off', currency
volatility and
the fall in commodity prices.
The report uses a new data set for 'wide' non-financial private
sector debt,
which includes domestic bank credit, debt securities issued in
the domestic and
international capital markets and other external debt of the
corporate sector,
and is a broader definition of non-financial private sector debt
than the series
compiled by the Bank for International Settlements. It captures
the debt of both
households and non-financial corporates, borrowed from both
banks and capital
markets and from domestic lenders and non-residents.
The report focuses on seven large 'BBB'-range sovereigns: Brazil
(BBB-/Negative), India (BBB-/Stable), Indonesia (BBB-/Stable),
Mexico
(BBB+/Stable), Russia (BBB-/Negative), South Africa
(BBB/Negative) and Turkey
(BBB-/Stable). Six are either rated at 'BBB-' or 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook,
and are therefore close to the speculative-grade threshold.
Focusing on key
countries allows greater granularity than EM totals and
averages, which are
skewed by China.
Wide private sector debt for the seven large EM countries has
risen to an
average of 71% of GDP at end-2014 from 46% in 2005. Fitch
forecasts it to reach
77% by end-2015, exacerbated by the impact of currency
depreciation on
foreign-currency debt. It is highest in Brazil at 93% of GDP and
lowest in
Mexico at 47%. Between 2005 and end-2014 Fitch estimates it rose
the most in
Brazil by 50pp of GDP, followed by Turkey at 49pp. The
challenges facing Brazil
partly reflect the rapid rise and level of private sector debt,
and highlight
downside risks to other countries.
Many EM crises have been preceded by a surge in debt. Private
sector debt has
often migrated to sovereign balance sheets in past financial
crises and so
represents a contingent liability to the sovereign, particularly
for state-owned
enterprises, which have been among the heaviest borrowers. A
stress situation
could feed through to pressure on sovereign creditworthiness
through several
variables in Fitch's Sovereign Rating Model: weaker and more
volatile GDP
growth, worsening budget balances and public debt dynamics,
pressure on foreign
currency reserves, and exchange rate depreciation leading to
higher inflation,
lower GDP per capita and a higher foreign currency debt burden.
Domestic banks are the primary source of lending behind the boom
in
non-financial sector private debt (accounting for 71% of the
total, on average
for the seven countries). Therefore they would face risks of
increased
non-performing loans, weaker profitability and potentially the
need for
recapitalisation in the event of a systemic crisis affecting
corporates or
households.
Fitch estimates 24% of private sector debt (on average for the
seven countries)
is financed externally, as measured by international debt
securities and other
external debt, compared with only 3% in China. Rising bank
loan-to-deposit
ratios, which have climbed to 109% (on average) this year from
87% in 2005 point
to an even greater dependence on foreign financing. In Turkey it
has soared to
132% from 63% and a strong correlation exists between current
account deficits
and private sector debt build-up. Foreign financing is less
stable and often
involves currency risk, amplifying vulnerabilities.
The report, Rising Private Sector Debt: Risks to EM Sovereigns,
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
