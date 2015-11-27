(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
downgraded the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mongolia-based State Bank LLC
to 'B-' from 'B'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of Khan Bank
LLC at 'B', with
Negative Outlook.
At the same time, the Support Rating (SR) of State Bank was
downgraded to '5'
from '4' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) was revised to 'B-' from
'B'. These
actions follow the downgrade in the Mongolian sovereign to 'B'
from 'B+' on 24
November 2015.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VRs
The affirmation of Khan Bank's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's
manageable asset
quality, reasonable risk standards and adequate capitalisation
that is better
than that of its Fitch-rated peers. The bank's large retail loan
portfolio of
59% of total loans at end-1H15 had an impaired loan ratio of
just 0.5%. The
Fitch Core Capital ratio remained stable at 14.1% end-1H15. The
bank maintains a
strong business franchise and has better strategic discipline
compared with
peers.
Khan Bank has good liquidity support from bilateral institutions
and the bank's
corporate governance benefit from the involvement of
international shareholders
in its management.
Khan Bank's Outlook remains Negative because of the pressure on
asset quality
from the weakening operating environment.
State Bank's VR reflects the bank's limited loss-absorption
capacity, less
stable liquidity relative to Fitch-rated peers and low
profitability. Capital is
considered tight and the bank has weak access to capital and
funding from
multilateral institutions. Profitability continues to be
constrained by the
regulatory net loan-to-total asset ratio cap of 57%. The bank's
VR is balanced
by its large franchise, stable asset quality and low risk
appetite relative to
Fitch-rated peers.
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The downgrade of State Bank's IDRs, SR and SRF is a function of
the downgrade of
the sovereign's rating as this indicates the state's ability to
support the bank
has weakened, although our expectation of the government's
propensity to provide
support has not reduced. The bank is 100% state-owned and
remains the domestic
bank most likely to receive state support in case of need. The
Outlook on State
Bank is Stable, which mirrors the Outlook on the sovereign's
IDRs.
Khan Bank's SR and SRF have been affirmed at '5' and 'B-'
respectively,
reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign support, although
possible, cannot be
relied upon. This is in spite of Fitch's views that the
sovereign's propensity
to support the bank remains strong given its systemic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VRs
Fitch would downgrade Khan bank's IDRs and VR if the bank were
to become more
vulnerable to the deteriorating operating environment than in
the past. Positive
rating actions could be driven by a stabilisation of the
operating environment
leading to improved asset quality and liquidity conditions.
State Bank's VR is sensitive to any change in its intrinsic
profile, including
but not limited to, the bank's capital, loan quality, operating
performance and
liquidity position.
The VR of State Bank now sits on its SRF. The bank's IDRs would
be downgraded
only if Fitch were to downgrade its VR and SRF.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The banks' SR and SRF are sensitive to the sovereign's ability
and propensity to
support, as expressed in any change in the sovereign ratings of
Mongolia.
The rating actions are as follows:
State Bank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B'
Khan Bank LLC
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Dex Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Shaojun Cai
Director
+852 2263 9917
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995450
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.