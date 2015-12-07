(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted its peer review committee on nine Japanese life insurers, including Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co. (Asahi Life). The agency has affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BB+', with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Asahi Life's steadily improving capital adequacy and financial leverage as well as its resilient insurance underwriting, supported by a strategic focus on the profitable "third" (health) sector. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) had risen to 667.9% by end-September 2015 from 609.1% a year earlier, due mainly to its increased unrealised gains on securities and its accumulated capitalisation and reserves. Furthermore, financial leverage had declined to 40.6% from 43.5% a year earlier, due to its strengthened capitalisation. Nevertheless, Asahi Life's capital position is weak in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more than 900%. In addition, Asahi Life's negative spread burden of JPY33.1bn in the first half of the financial year ending March 2016 (1HFYE16) (1HFYE15: JPY35.9bn) is large, and continues to offset gains from better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates. However, Fitch expects Asahi Life's negative spread burden to gradually shrink as a consequence of gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium term. The underwriting business has been stable due to an effective focus on the third sector. The core profit margin remained adequate at 7.6% in 1HFYE16 from 5.5% a year earlier. Annual premiums of in-force policies in this segment increased by 2.7% yoy in 1HFYE16, due partly to effective sales promotions via non-traditional channels. Fitch believes that efforts in marketing third-sector products via several non-traditional channels, such as telephone marketing, are likely to further enhance strength in this segment. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include: a further strengthening of capitalisation, and a decline in financial leverage to below 35%, on a sustained basis. Growth in the third-sector business and reduction in the surrender and lapse rates of the death-protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch. Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include: a major erosion of capitalisation, or increase in financial leverage to above 45%; significant deterioration in profitability such as the core profit margin to below 5%, on a sustained basis, would also put the rating under pressure. Contact: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Keith Buckley Managing Director +1 312 368 3211 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996076 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.