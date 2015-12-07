(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
committee on nine Japanese life insurers, including Asahi Mutual
Life Insurance
Co. (Asahi Life). The agency has affirmed its Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'BB+', with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Asahi Life's steadily improving capital
adequacy and
financial leverage as well as its resilient insurance
underwriting, supported by
a strategic focus on the profitable "third" (health) sector.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) had risen to 667.9% by
end-September
2015 from 609.1% a year earlier, due mainly to its increased
unrealised gains on
securities and its accumulated capitalisation and reserves.
Furthermore,
financial leverage had declined to 40.6% from 43.5% a year
earlier, due to its
strengthened capitalisation.
Nevertheless, Asahi Life's capital position is weak in
comparison with its
peers' average SMR of more than 900%. In addition, Asahi Life's
negative spread
burden of JPY33.1bn in the first half of the financial year
ending March 2016
(1HFYE16) (1HFYE15: JPY35.9bn) is large, and continues to offset
gains from
better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates. However,
Fitch expects
Asahi Life's negative spread burden to gradually shrink as a
consequence of
gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium
term.
The underwriting business has been stable due to an effective
focus on the third
sector. The core profit margin remained adequate at 7.6% in
1HFYE16 from 5.5% a
year earlier. Annual premiums of in-force policies in this
segment increased by
2.7% yoy in 1HFYE16, due partly to effective sales promotions
via
non-traditional channels. Fitch believes that efforts in
marketing third-sector
products via several non-traditional channels, such as telephone
marketing, are
likely to further enhance strength in this segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, and a decline in financial leverage to below
35%, on a sustained
basis. Growth in the third-sector business and reduction in the
surrender and
lapse rates of the death-protection products would also be
viewed positively by
Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include: a major
erosion of
capitalisation, or increase in financial leverage to above 45%;
significant
deterioration in profitability such as the core profit margin to
below 5%, on a
sustained basis, would also put the rating under pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312 368 3211
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996076
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.