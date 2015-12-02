(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) The removal of
administrative
approval for Chinese medical institutions' applications for
basic medical social
insurance (BMSI) should favour private-hospital development by
raising the
number of outpatients, says Fitch Ratings. Most private
hospitals are not
currently covered by China's BMSI scheme, thereby limiting their
affordability
for outpatients. All public hospitals, by contrast, are covered
by the scheme,
and outpatients pay only a small portion with cash for
prescription drugs.
China's State Council issued a statement in mid-October 2015 to
remove the
administrative examination and approval for medical
institutions' qualification
for the designated BMSI. Government has been signaling a
positive attitude
towards developing private hospitals for some time. In June, the
State Council
issued a series of measures to accelerate development. These
included exemption
from business tax (income tax exemption for non-profit private
hospitals in
particular), promotion of free flow of human talent among
different medical
agencies, and encouragement of diversified funding sources.
The supportive policies set no deadline for implementation,
although Fitch views
this as a good start in enhancing private-hospital
competitiveness. According to
the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), the
number of
private hospitals doubled to 12,546 in the five years to 2014,
while that of
public hospitals dropped to 13,314 from 14,051.
Drug-makers are the main force in private-hospital investment,
with economic
incentives to underpin the downstream market by centralising and
optimising the
medicine supply chain, instead of expanding the hospital market
by compromising
with high kickbacks to the latter amidst fierce drug market
competition. On the
other hand, as China undergoes changing dynamics at a slower
economy growth,
some industry capital has quit the previous high-yield sectors
such as real
estate and mining and crowded instead into the medical service
industry.
China's medical services industry is characterised by high
investment, low
returns and a long cycle. Risks involved in private-hospital
development include
various obstacles at the administration level, only a faint
profitability
visibility, and low social recognition (and hence only a limited
number of
outpatients). Data from NHFPC shows that the number of
outpatient visit to
private hospitals accounted for only 11% of total visits in 2014
(8% in 2009).
