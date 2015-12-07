(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted its peer review committee on nine Japanese life insurers including Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life). The agency has affirmed the company's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the US dollar-denominated subordinated notes due 2073 at 'A-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sumitomo Life's IFS Rating is currently constrained by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and rated one notch below its unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Sumitomo Life's rating to be above that of the sovereign, given the company's high level of government debt holdings - 41% of invested assets as of end-March 2015(FYE15) - and its lack of business diversification outside Japan. Sumitomo Life's ratings are supported by sufficient capital adequacy despite the planned acquisition of Symetra Financial Corporation (Symetra, operating subsidiaries' IFS A/Stable) for USD3.7bn (JPY467bn); low leverage; well-established market position as one of Japan's four major life insurers; and substantial mortality and morbidity margins. The ratings also take into account the exposure to interest-rate volatility due to a persisting duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. Fitch expects Sumitomo Life to maintain sufficient capital adequacy based on moderate investment risks (risky assets to adjusted equity was 84.5% at FYE15). The company's capital adequacy including statutory solvency ratio (SMR) is less volatile than its peers with higher exposure to risky assets. Sumitomo Life's SMR was 944.2% at FYE15, up from 888.2% at FYE14. Financial leverage remained low at 17.2%. Sumitomo Life is likely to maintain substantial mortality and morbidity margins, underpinned by an ongoing strategic focus on the higher-margin medical and nursery care ("third sector") products. This helped to maintain a higher value of new business (VONB) margins that of its peers. The acquisition of Symetra means that the overseas insurance business in terms of premium income is likely to rise to 14% from almost zero by FYE15, and adjusted earnings from the overseas business should rise to 8% on a pro forma basis. Earnings diversification outside Japan would be considered positive for Sumitomo Life in the medium term, while Fitch will monitor the progress of operational integration of the Symetra since this is the company's first major acquisition outside Japan. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Sumitomo Life is unlikely in the near future as the company's Insurer Financial Strength Rating is currently on a par with Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade would include: - A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if the SMR were to decline below 700% for a sustained period - A rise in financial leverage over 25% on a sustained period - Decline in profitability for a prolonged period - Increased volatility of embedded value. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Keith Buckley Managing Director +1 312 368 3211 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996074 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.