(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted
its peer review
on nine Japanese life insurers including Mitsui Life Insurance
Company Limited
(Mitsui Life). The agency has maintained a Rating Watch Positive
(RWP) for
Mitsui Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB+'.
The RWP was
assigned on 14 September 2015, following the announcement that
Mitsui Life and
Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life, IFS: A/Stable) had
signed a basic
agreement whereby Nippon Life will purchase all of Mitsui Life's
shares and
declare Mitsui Life as its affiliate.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will
maintain
sufficient capitalisation for its rating category, based on
moderate investment
risks and declining risk associated with minimum guarantees of
variable annuity
products. These strengths are offset by relatively thin
core-profit margins and
a high degree of sensitivity of its embedded value to potential
movements in
interest rates.
Mitsui life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 812.4%
for the financial
year ending March 2015 (FYE15). The core profit margin
(excluding the impact of
the variable annuity reserves) has continued to improve, to 7.0%
from 6.3% at
FYE14. Still, profitability is low compared with 'A' rated
Japanese life
insurers, due to a persisting negative spread burden.
The company's embedded value shows the highest sensitivity to
potential
interest-rate movements among the Japanese life insurers which
disclose embedded
value. Fitch sees this as due to a persisting duration mismatch
between assets
and liabilities, and exposure to foreign currency-denominated
policies. The
company says it has been working to narrow the duration mismatch
The Positive Watch reflects Fitch's expectation that Mitsui
Life's financial
profile is likely to benefit from being a part of Japan's
largest private
insurer and financially stronger group. Fitch will consider the
strategic
importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group, and
Mitsui Life's
financial performance, upon the completion of the transaction
which is expected
by end-March 2016. Fitch expects to upgrade Mitsui Life's rating
by between one
to a maximum of two notches.
To maintain Mitsui Life's strong ties with Mitsui Group, Nippon
Life also agreed
with certain Mitsui Group members such as Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation
(IDR: A/Stable) regarding their re-acquisition of approximately
17% on aggregate
of Mitsui Life's shares after the transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is likely on completion of the acquisition, depending
on further
analysis of the strategic importance of Mitsui Life within the
Nippon Life
Group.
A downgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely, given Fitch's view that
it will maintain
sufficient capitalisation based on the moderate investment risks
and declining
risk associated with minimum guarantees of variable annuity
products.
