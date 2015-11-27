(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) UK motor insurers will probably only
cut premiums
slowly in response to the government's crackdown on whiplash
injury claims,
Fitch Ratings says. We expect a cautious response after the
sector overestimated
how much previous reforms would reduce claim levels, hurting
their underwriting
profitability.
Whiplash claims in the UK, which cost insurers about GBP2bn a
year, are much
more frequent than in most other European countries, suggesting
that a
significant proportion of the claims are fraudulent. The
government has promised
to address the problem by removing the right to general damages
for minor
whiplash injuries and cutting legal costs by allowing more cases
to go through
the cheaper small claims courts. It estimates the changes could
save the
industry GBP1bn a year, or a drop of GBP40-50 per policy.
However, it is still uncertain whether the proposals, which need
to go through a
consultation, will actually achieve this level of savings. The
last time the
government tried to address the rapid growth in personal injury
claims, by
outlawing claim referral fees and preventing the recovery of
success fees,
insurers slashed premiums by nearly a quarter in 2012 and 2013.
The price drops
were partly driven by the industry's over-optimistic forecasts
for lower claims
and meant the accident year combined ratio, a measure of claims
to premiums,
climbed steadily from 103% in 2011 to 112% in 2014.
This time insurers will probably pass on savings only slowly and
as they see
evidence that claims are falling. They may also try to use the
reforms to
strengthen their weak profitability, although the highly
competitive nature of
the UK motor insurance market means that most of the cost
savings will
eventually end up being passed through to customers.
The industry has recorded accident year combined ratios above
100% every year
for the last decade and since 2011 motor insurance premiums have
fallen
significantly, all due to competition. Premiums only began to
show signs of a
modest recovery earlier this year.
Low premiums have also been supported by extremely high reserve
releases, which
were equivalent to 12% of the sector's net earned premiums in
2014 and 10% in
2013. We believe this level of reserve releases is unsustainable
as stocks of
reserves put aside during 2010/11 are being depleted. Lower
reserve releases in
the coming year could lead to a higher 2016 combined ratio for
the sector and
therefore a bigger underwriting loss.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Martyn Street
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1211
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.