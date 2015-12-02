(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
report released
today that the three Chinese internet majors - Alibaba Group
Holding Limited
(A+/Stable), Tencent Holdings Limited (A+/Stable) and Baidu,
Inc. (A/Stable) -
should maintain strong and stable credit profiles in 2016. This
is despite a
changing margin profile, significant M&A and share repurchases.
Strong market
positions in their respective market segments and high cash
generation from core
businesses should underpin their credit profile.
Fitch expects these firms to maintain their strong market
leadership in their
respective segments; i.e. online shopping for Alibaba, social
and entertainment
for Tencent, and search engines for Baidu. They have achieved
strong operating
scale and technology leadership, and have also been able to
extend their market
leadership to mobile platforms and increase their mobile
monetisation rates
during 2015. They should remain the prime beneficiaries of the
robust Chinese
internet industry growth.
Fitch expects higher spending on new services and acquisition of
new entities
will dilute margins for Alibaba and Baidu, though like-for-like
profitability of
their core businesses should remain robust. The privatisation of
video service
Youku Tudou Inc. and higher spending on new businesses may cut
Alibaba's
operating margin slightly. However, Baidu will face greater
margin pressure due
to continued higher marketing spending to promote
transaction-based businesses
plus continued high video content costs in 2016.
M&A will remain a main feature of China's internet industry in
2016. Fitch
expects Alibaba's and Tencent's M&A spending to remain high, as
they will
continue to expand and enhance their existing businesses and
further invest in
ecosystems. However, their strong cash generation and large net
cash positions
should be able to fund their M&A ambitions.
The report"2016 Outlook: Chinese Internet Majors" is available
on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
