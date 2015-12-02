(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
report released
today that margin pressure from further reduction in data
tariffs, the full
impact of data-carryover plans, and rentals payable to China
Tower Corporation
Limited are unlikely to threaten the credit profiles of China
Mobile Limited
(CML, A+/Stable) and China Telecom Corporation Limited (CTCL,
A+/Stable), though
their rating headroom will decline further.
Fitch believes Chinese telcos may face another round of
tariff-cutting pressure
from the government in 2016. In 2015, the Ministry of Industry
and Information
Technology (MIIT) put forward specific goals to cut average data
tariffs by 30%
by end-2015. From October 2015, the MIIT also required operators
to allow
consumers to carry over unused data volume within packages to
the next month.
Tower-sharing will not alter the credit profiles of CML and CTCL
very much,
though adjusted net adjusted leverage will rise in the short
term. We believe
tower-sharing will enable CTCL to gain access to CML's network
resources and
improve its network quality and coverage as well as to save
capex over the long
term. However, Chinese telcos' capex may remain high in 2016,
though off from
the peak in 2015. We expect CML to keep a high capex budget
while CTCL may use
savings in broadband capex and from tower-sharing to speed-up 4G
network
rollout.
The report "2016 Outlook: Chinese Telecommunications Services"
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
