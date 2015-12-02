(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Chinese Telecommunications Services here HONG KONG/SEOUL, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report released today that margin pressure from further reduction in data tariffs, the full impact of data-carryover plans, and rentals payable to China Tower Corporation Limited are unlikely to threaten the credit profiles of China Mobile Limited (CML, A+/Stable) and China Telecom Corporation Limited (CTCL, A+/Stable), though their rating headroom will decline further. Fitch believes Chinese telcos may face another round of tariff-cutting pressure from the government in 2016. In 2015, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) put forward specific goals to cut average data tariffs by 30% by end-2015. From October 2015, the MIIT also required operators to allow consumers to carry over unused data volume within packages to the next month. Tower-sharing will not alter the credit profiles of CML and CTCL very much, though adjusted net adjusted leverage will rise in the short term. We believe tower-sharing will enable CTCL to gain access to CML's network resources and improve its network quality and coverage as well as to save capex over the long term. However, Chinese telcos' capex may remain high in 2016, though off from the peak in 2015. We expect CML to keep a high capex budget while CTCL may use savings in broadband capex and from tower-sharing to speed-up 4G network rollout. The report "2016 Outlook: Chinese Telecommunications Services" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Shelley Jang Associate Director +82 2 3278 8370 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.