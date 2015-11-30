(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based Bertelsmann
SE & Co KGaA's (Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Bertelsmann's ratings are supported by a profitable core
business portfolio
generating growing operational cash flows and a conservative
dividend policy
that provides the group with significant financial flexibility
for deleveraging
and investments.
The company's significant exposure to traditional media
represents a potential
medium- to long-term risk, which Bertelsmann is seeking to
mitigate by investing
in digital platforms. It is also increasing its exposure to
faster-growing
markets and investing in new segments such as education.
However, managing this
process has led to a leverage spike as a combination of
acquisitions,
restructuring costs and one-off voluntary pension contributions
has increased
debt and removed any headroom the company otherwise had in its
current 'BBB+'
rating.
Fitch expects that Bertelsmann's funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage will peak in 2015 at 2.6x, a level that would not be
consistent with
its current rating if sustained. Bertelsmann has the capacity to
reduce this to
below 2.0x over the next 12 months, assuming minimal M&A and an
unchanged
dividend policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Managing Leverage Spike
A combination of acquisitions, minority buyouts and
extraordinary restructuring
costs caused leverage to spike in 2014, increasing net debt by
EUR1bn.
Bertelsmann's ability to reduce leverage through its operating
cash flows during
2015 has been constrained by further restructuring costs,
one-off voluntary
pension contributions in relation to minority buyouts and
increases in working
capital. Fitch expects Bertelsmann's free cash flow (FCF) to be
a negative
EUR502m in 2015, a reversal from EUR140m in 2014 and EUR380m in
2013. An
issuance of EUR1.25bn hybrid debt has helped to partly offset
these effects
while the voluntary pension contributions should reduce pension
payments in the
future.
Fitch recognises that the company is going through a period of
reorganisation of
its business mix and has sufficient capacity through internal
cashflow
generation to return FFO adjusted net leverage to below 2.0x
over the next 12
months. However, this assumes no further acquisitions in 2016
and the full use
of retained FCF for reducing leverage. The spike in leverage is
creating a
short-term constraint on the company's capacity to sustain
historical levels of
acquisition spend within its 'BBB+' rating.
Moderate Dividend Policy
Bertelsmann targets a 20% to 25% dividend pay-out ratio, which
currently equates
to approximately EUR180m of dividends to its shareholders. For
the size and
stability of the business this is low. It is, however, key to
Bertelsmann's
credit profile and financial flexibility, leaving them with
sufficient resources
to reduce debt or to invest in new businesses.
RTL Underpins Profile
Bertelsmann's financial profile is underpinned by its 75%
holding in RTL Group.
RTL is Europe's largest free-to-air TV broadcaster and at
end-1H15 accounted for
56% of group EBITDA. RTL benefits from fairly strong geographic
diversification
with market-leading channels in Germany, France, the Netherlands
and Spain and
from the ownership of content production arm, Fremantle. The
diversification
improves both the stability and visibility of revenues, which
are driven
predominantly by advertising and subject to cyclicality.
Bertelsmann's other principal businesses are a 53% stake in
books publisher
Penguin Random House (PRH), magazine publisher Gruner and Jahr
and services
provider Arvato.
Digital and Creative Challenge
The digitalisation of content is a medium-term risk, but Fitch
recognises the
company is addressing this risk with its restructuring efforts
and repositioning
of its business portfolio. RTL and PRH have deployed digital
platforms, and the
buyout of minorities at Gruner and Jahr should facilitate
ongoing restructuring
of this magazines business where EBITDA has declined at 16% CAGR
over the past
three years.
Shareholder-Driven Portfolio
Bertelsmann has an unusual mix of media-related businesses with
no immediate
synergies. The collective rationale of these assets is a
reflection of
Bertelsmann's ownership structure with shareholders using
Bertelsmann as a
portfolio manager of majority-owned assets. The group is owned
by the Mohn
Family (19.1%) and by non-profit operating foundations (80.9%).
The structure
adds conservatism to the company's risk profile for investments,
its financing
strategy and dividend policy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 4.5% in 2015 and around 2% in 2016 and 2017,
driven
primarily by PRH and corporate investments
- EBITDA margin of 14.5% in 2015 and broadly stable in 2016 and
2017
- Capex-to-sales gradually declining to 3% by 2017 from 3.5% in
2014
- Exceptional EUR700m cash outflow in 2015 relating to
restructuring and pension
contributions
- Stable dividends at EUR180m per year
- Net M&A spend of EUR150m in 2015, EUR100m in 2016 and EUR600m
per annum
thereafter. The spending reflects Bertelsmann's leverage policy
and digital
transformation and expansion strategy.
- Conservative approach to financial policy in terms of capital
structure and
shareholder remuneration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (including profit participation
certificates) above
2.0x (2014: 2.45x) on a sustained basis. M&A-induced leverage
would be
considered in the context of how accretive a deal is likely to
be and the
timeframe set by management to deleverage to more conservative
levels.
- Erosion of the core media business (TV advertising, book and
magazine
publishing) as a result of adverse industry trends and operating
performance.
- Underlying pre-dividend FCF margin in the low single digits
Positive rating action is unlikely given the company's
operational profile
despite rather conservative financial metrics.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 25 Nov 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995508
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
