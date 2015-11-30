(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Jersey-based Hastings'
Insurance Group (Finance) plc's (Hastings) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. The agency has simultaneously
withdrawn the
rating. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'BB-'/'RR3'
ratings on
Hastings' GBP150m senior secured floating-rate notes due 2019
and its 8%
GBP266.5m senior secured fixed- rate notes due July 2020.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to the early repayment of
the bonds.
Accordingly Fitch will no longer maintain ratings or analytical
coverage of the
issuer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, Hastings' financial metrics on a cashflow basis
support the IDR
at the 'B+' level. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that additional
cash flow generation leading to further deleveraging, supported
by a business
with greater scale and diversification, would support a higher
rating.
Hastings has maintained favourable underwriting performance in
the face of a
competitive motor insurance market, while broker fee income
generation remains
strong. Fitch believes that the insurer's agile business model,
low expense base
and use of extensive driver profile data provide it with a
competitive advantage
over larger, more established players. However, there is the
risk of a
competitor replicating this model within three to five years,
which could put
Hastings' current growth trajectory at risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
