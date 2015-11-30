(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jersey-based Hastings' Insurance Group (Finance) plc's (Hastings) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the rating. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'BB-'/'RR3' ratings on Hastings' GBP150m senior secured floating-rate notes due 2019 and its 8% GBP266.5m senior secured fixed- rate notes due July 2020. The ratings have been withdrawn due to the early repayment of the bonds. Accordingly Fitch will no longer maintain ratings or analytical coverage of the issuer. KEY RATING DRIVERS In Fitch's view, Hastings' financial metrics on a cashflow basis support the IDR at the 'B+' level. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that additional cash flow generation leading to further deleveraging, supported by a business with greater scale and diversification, would support a higher rating. Hastings has maintained favourable underwriting performance in the face of a competitive motor insurance market, while broker fee income generation remains strong. Fitch believes that the insurer's agile business model, low expense base and use of extensive driver profile data provide it with a competitive advantage over larger, more established players. However, there is the risk of a competitor replicating this model within three to five years, which could put Hastings' current growth trajectory at risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995535 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.