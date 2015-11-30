(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Singapore's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA' with Stable
Outlooks. The debt issue on Singapore's senior unsecured
local-currency bonds is
also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Outlooks on Singapore's Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
The country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation balances Singapore's exceptionally strong
external balance
sheet, robust fiscal framework, high levels of per capita
income, and strong
governance indicators against its high vulnerability to external
shocks - given
that Singapore remains a small, open economy.
Exceptionally strong current account surpluses have led to a
large positive net
international investment position, which is equivalent to close
to 200% of GDP
as of end-2015 as per Fitch estimates. Fitch estimates that the
current account
surplus would gradually decline over the medium term on lower
savings, which is
related to an ageing population. Nevertheless, Singapore's
current account
surplus is far above the 'AAA' median, and Fitch estimates that
it would be
close to 20% of GDP by end-2015, as against the 'AAA' median's
6.3%.
Fitch has revised downward its growth outlook for Singapore in
2015-2016 to an
average of 2.1%, as against our previous forecast of 3.2%. The
downward revision
is based on a less favourable external environment, accompanied
by the ongoing
economic transformation of the Singapore economy. Nevertheless,
Fitch does not
view this growth slowdown as leading to a significantly weakened
credit profile.
The sovereign's external balance sheet remains strong, while
fiscal discipline
remains underpinned by a constitutional mandate that requires
the government to
run a balanced fiscal position, on average, during its term.
Singapore's fiscal position is a credit positive in the
sovereign's credit
profile. Presidential approval is required to use the country's
"past reserves"
(fiscal reserves accumulated during the terms of previous
governments). The
general government fiscal surplus (based on Fitch's broader
definition of the
general government balance) averaged about 15% of GDP between
2010-2014.
Furthermore, Singapore has no fiscal financing needs, and
general government
debt is issued to develop the local bond market. The sovereign
does not issue
any foreign-currency debt.
Singapore does not disclose the overall size of its foreign
reserves. The size
of assets managed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
and sovereign
wealth fund Temasek are disclosed, but the assets of Government
of Singapore
Investment Corporation (GIC) are not fully disclosed. GIC
mentions that it
manages over "USD100bn" of assets, but Fitch believes this
number to be
significantly higher. The agency bases its credit assessment on
publicly
disclosed information, and believes that this information is
sufficient to
support the ratings at 'AAA'.
Important political issues are rising income inequality, an
ageing population,
and increasing participation in the labour force by foreigners.
The economic
transformation programme aims to raise the level of
productivity, in order to
maintain growth in the face of an ageing population and slower
population
growth. The Peoples' Action Party (PAP) was re-elected in
September 2015 with a
strong mandate, which could be positive for continued
implementation of policies
to address these issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are not significant. Nonetheless, the following risk
factors could result
in negative rating action:
-A severe regional or global economic shock sufficient to force
the sovereign to
draw down past reserves on a scale that impairs the sovereign's
balance-sheet
strength. By implication, this would have to be more severe than
the global
shock of 2008-2009.
-Sustained rapid credit growth that eventually increases
Singaporean
private-sector leverage to a level significantly above rated
peers and leads to
reduced resilience to macroeconomic volatility.
-A severe banking system crisis could have a major spill-over
into the economy
because of the large size of the banking sector. By implication,
this would have
to be more severe than the global shock of 2008-2009
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes the continuation of a broadly open global
economic environment
conducive to cross-border trade and investment activity from
which Singapore
strongly benefits.
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, including a gradual slowdown of growth in China to 6%
by 2017 and
average Brent oil price assumptions of USD55 per barrel in 2015
and 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
