(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property here HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects office rents in Hong Kong to remain stable in 2016 in view of continued leasing demand from Chinese corporations and limited new office supply in the Central district. Fitch's rating outlook for the commercial property sector in Hong Kong remains stable. This reflects Fitch's opinion that landlords in Hong Kong have well-established leasing portfolios, balanced tenant mixes and low leverage levels, which will support their ratings even though luxury retail sales will continue to remain weak in 2016. Fitch's sector outlook for Hong Kong retail is negative. Fitch believes that rents for street shops in prime areas will continue to decline, while shopping mall rents are likely to be supported by local consumption and be more resilient. The full report "2016 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property" is available at www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.