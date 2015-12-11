(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Hong Kong
Commercial Property
here
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects
office rents in
Hong Kong to remain stable in 2016 in view of continued leasing
demand from
Chinese corporations and limited new office supply in the
Central district.
Fitch's rating outlook for the commercial property sector in
Hong Kong remains
stable. This
reflects Fitch's opinion that landlords in Hong Kong have
well-established
leasing portfolios, balanced tenant mixes and low leverage
levels, which will
support their ratings even though luxury retail sales will
continue to remain
weak in 2016.
Fitch's sector outlook for Hong Kong retail is negative. Fitch
believes that
rents for street shops in prime areas will continue to decline,
while shopping
mall rents are likely to be supported by local consumption and
be more
resilient.
The full report "2016 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
