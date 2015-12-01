(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 30 (Fitch) The inclusion of the
Chinese renminbi
in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket will
have no immediate
significant effect on the sovereign credit profile, says Fitch
Ratings. New
incremental demand for renminbi arising directly from joining
the SDR is likely
to be marginal, and it remains unclear to what extent it will
boost broader
long-term usage of the currency among reserve managers.
In a scheduled five-yearly review meeting yesterday, the IMF's
Executive Board
decided that the renminbi will become the fifth member of the
SDR basket
beginning in October 2016, alongside the US dollar, euro,
British pound and
Japanese yen. The decision came after an IMF report published
earlier in
November recommended that the renminbi join the basket. SDRs are
a unit of
account used by the IMF - the outstanding issuance of SDRs is
currently just
over SDR200bn (USD280bn).
Being a part of the SDR basket is not a sufficient condition for
the renminbi to
be considered a reserve currency, nor will it necessarily result
in a sudden
spike in the allocation of reserves to renminbi assets. Notably,
other
currencies such as the Canadian dollar and Australian dollar are
currently held
more widely as central bank reserve assets without being a part
of the SDR
basket. Furthermore, renminbi-denominated assets do not
currently qualify as
foreign reserves according to the IMF - despite the inclusion of
the renminbi in
the SDR weighting - because of China's capital controls.
Inclusion in the SDR basket is neither a quick fix nor an
alternative to the
broader structural reform agenda. The speed at which the
renminbi develops into
a global reserve currency will depend on the extent to which
central banks and
sovereign wealth funds begin to see the currency as a viable
store of liquidity
and value to rival that of the US dollar. Such a shift is only
likely to be
gradual. It is especially unlikely in the short term so long as
doubts persist
over China's prospects for a smooth and orderly macroeconomic
rebalancing.
China's authorities only aim to lift capital controls by 2020,
which means that
the full convertibility of the renminbi remains a way off.
Furthermore, access
to renmninbi assets among foreign investors remains very small
despite the
tremendous growth in China's economy and the role it plays in
global trade. The
market for renminbi-denominated debt securities remains small,
and it was only
this year that China allowed foreign central banks access to its
domestic bond
market.
Joining the SDR basket may be symbolically significant for
China, and marks a
growing role for the country in international financial
institutions more
commensurate with the size of its economy. The policy process
that enabled
joining the SDR basket also contributed to a number of reforms
to liberalise and
partially open China's capital markets. As such, Fitch believes
that joining the
SDR could strengthen the economic reform process, and will
enable the
authorities to resist pressures to reverse any reforms to market
liberalisation.
