(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Japanese Life
Insurance
here
TOKYO, December 07 (Fitch) Japanese life insurers are likely to
strengthen their
insurance business outside Japan in 2016 while accumulating
foreign bond
holdings to improve their investment yield, Fitch Ratings says
in a new report.
The Rating Outlook for Japanese life insurers has been revised
to Stable from
Negative, to be consistent with the Outlook for the Japan
sovereign (Long-Term
Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating at A). This reflects the
insurers' high
concentration of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in their
investment
portfolios. The Sector Outlook remains Stable due to the overall
improvement in
earnings and sufficient capitalisation.
Several Japanese major life insurers have started to acquire
sizable life
insurance companies (for around JPY1.4trn in total) in developed
markets such as
the United States and Australia, following the overseas
expansion plans of The
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Insurance Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating A/Stable). Fitch believes this trend will continue, given
the ageing and
contracting population in Japan, and will monitor any
integration and governance
risks from international M&A.
Japan's life insurers are likely to continue moderately
accumulating foreign
bonds to seek higher yield, if the very low bond yields in Japan
(at around 1%
for 20-year JGBs) persist. Fitch expects currency risks
(especially versus US
dollar) may increase further, if insurers raise unhedged
portions. Although the
increasing allocation to foreign bonds will provide broader
diversification from
the concentration on JGB, currency risks need to be managed
effectively given
the majority of the life insurance liabilities are still
yen-denominated.
Fitch expects the life insurers to maintain their strong
earnings level and
solid capital adequacy in 2016. The nine major traditional life
insurers' core
profit was JPY1,194bn in the first half of the financial year
ending March 2016,
up from JPY1,117bn a year earlier. The nine insurers' average
statutory solvency
margin ratio was 923.5% at end-September 2015, compared with
897.7% a year
earlier. The view is supported by an improving investment spread
owing to
accumulated foreign bond investments and the moderately
expanding profitable
"third sector" (health) insurance product businesses.
The report titled "2016 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.