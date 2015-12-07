(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: UK Building
Societies
here
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for UK building
society ratings is
stable, based on the low risk business models of most societies,
and limited
opportunities for diversification, says Fitch Ratings. UK
building societies'
ratings are driven by their standalone creditworthiness, as
defined by their
Viability Ratings.
The stable rating outlook indicates that we see only limited
opportunities for
upgrades of VRs in 2016 and the timing will depend the removal
of tail risk in
legacy specialist exposures at individual societies. We do not
envisage any
downgrades during 2016.
We maintain a stable outlook for the sector, underpinned by the
supportive
operating environment and reflecting the low risk,
well-collateralised asset
profile and better prospects for profitability. Risks related to
the overall
indebtedness of UK households and their vulnerability to rising
base rates
counterbalance these positive developments.
Fitch expects UK building societies' operating profitability to
remain stable in
2016 with possible benefits from rising base rates possibly
shifting into 2017.
Cost pressure is likely to continue from increasing regulatory
requirements and
the need to invest in digital services. While we expect the
societies to
continue to report a diminishing stock of impaired assets, we
believe that the
loan impairment charges hit a cyclical low in 2015 and are
likely to increase
moderately from 2016 when base rates start to rise.
In our view, the societies are well capitalised and we do not
anticipate
significant pressure in the sector to further increase capital
levels in 2016.
Some societies will need to monitor their leverage ratio closely
as minimum
requirements are implemented and as buffers begin to be applied.
Liquidity has been strong for a number of years and we do not
expect any
significant changes in 2016; funding profiles are likely to
remain conservative
with some additional wholesale funding diversification being
achieved by the
societies with active wholesale programmes.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.