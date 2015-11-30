(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher) USD800 million
3- and 10-year
senior notes offering. The proceeds of the issue will be used to
redeem the
outstanding $900 million aggregate principal amount of the
company's 3.20%
senior notes due March 1, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings apply to $13.2 billion of debt at Sept. 26, 2015.
The ratings also
apply to Thermo Fisher's EUR425 million senior notes issued in
November 2015.
The proceeds of the euro-denominated notes will be used to
redeem the entire
outstanding $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50%
senior notes due
2016 issued by Thermo Fisher's subsidiary, Life Technologies
Corporation (Life
Tech), which mature Jan. 15, 2016. The early call notice for
these notes has
been issued and the settlement is scheduled for Dec. 14, 2015.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Thermo Fisher has demonstrated solid and consistently paced
improvement in
credit metrics since the first-quarter 2014 (1Q14) acquisition
of Life Tech. The
transaction added $11.3 billion of debt to the capital structure
and resulted in
a one-notch downgrade of the ratings.
Through 315, Thermo Fisher has applied the majority of free cash
flow (FCF; CFO
less capital expenditures and dividends) plus about $1 billion
in proceeds from
business divestitures to debt reduction, reducing the
post-acquisition debt
balance by about $4 billion.
At Sept. 26, 2015, Fitch calculates gross leverage of 3.1x,
versus a pro forma
level of 4.5x at the end of 2013. Maintenance of the 'BBB'
rating contemplates
Thermo Fisher reducing gross leverage to 3.0x or below by the
end of 2015. Fitch
views Thermo Fisher's current leverage as largely in line with
the 3.0x target
that Fitch articulated as consistent with a 'BBB' rating in the
wake of the
company's acquisition of Life Tech in early 2014.
Fitch forecasts Thermo Fisher will produce FCF of around $2.4
billion in 2015,
which is sufficient to accomplish necessary debt reduction. It
is likely that
the company will also deploy capital for bolt-on acquisitions.
As long as this
does not derail progress in deleveraging, it is not likely to
result in a
downgrade of the ratings.
EBITDA growth should also contribute to leverage reduction. The
integration of
the Life Tech business is proceeding smoothly, demonstrated by
Thermo Fisher
raising the target for cost synergies; revenue synergies should
also be a
tailwind to growth in 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Thermo Fisher's gross debt leverage drops to 3.0x by the end
of 2015 as a
result of $670 million of debt repayment.
--Organic currency-neutral revenue growth of about 3% in
2015-2016. This
reflects Fitch's general expectations for growth in the life
sciences sector.
Persistent headwinds in academic and government end markets in
developed markets
will be offset by good growth in emerging markets and by faster
growth in the
healthcare and diagnostics end markets.
--The operating EBITDA margin rises slightly through the end of
2016 due to some
continued cost benefits from the integration of Life Tech, as
well as a stable
to slightly improving pricing environment.
--CFO is sufficient to fund a slightly increasing dividend, a
small number of
bolt-on acquisitions, and at least $1 billion of modeled annual
share
repurchases beginning in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Thermo Fisher's favorable business profile, with significant
scale, good
end-market diversification and improved product mix following
the Life Tech
acquisition, supports the ratings. Therefore, rating actions are
more likely to
be triggered by capital deployment decisions than by an
operational stress
scenario.
Maintenance of the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating contemplates
Thermo Fisher
reducing leverage to 3.0x total debt-to-EBITDA by the end of
2015. A downgrade
could result if the company fails to meet this target because of
cash deployment
for acquisitions or shareholder pay-outs, delays in debt
repayment, or lack of
EBITDA growth. A near-term positive rating action is not
anticipated, since it
would require a commitment from the company to maintain leverage
below 2.5x.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
Thermo Fisher's ample liquidity supports the 'BBB' credit
profile. At Sept. 26,
2015, sources of liquidity included $503 million of cash on
hand, $1.9 billion
of available capacity on the bank facility revolving loan and
LTM FCF of $1.9
billion. The credit facility is back-up for the commercial paper
(CP) program
and if the revolver is drawn the company intends to leave an
available balance
at least equal to the amount of CP outstanding.
The debt maturity schedule of the company's senior notes is well
laddered.
Thermo Fisher used a high proportion of debt with a relatively
short tenure to
facilitate rapid deleveraging post the acquisition of Life Tech.
Since the close
of the acquisition, $4 billion of cash and asset sale proceeds
have been used to
pay down short-term debt. The proceeds of recent notes
issuances, including the
EUR425 senior notes due 2020 and the proposed $750 million USD
notes issuance,
provide additional liquidity to address 2016 note maturities.
Life Tech had approximately $1.5 billion of senior notes due
2016, 2020 and 2021
prior to the acquisition that remain outstanding. Life Tech is
now a
wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the parent company, Thermo
Fisher
Scientific, Inc. The parent company is the issuer and obligor of
all other debt
in the capital structure. There are no upstream or downstream
guarantees of the
debt outstanding at either of the parent or Life Tech subsidiary
level.
The debt issued by the Life Tech subsidiary is therefore
structurally senior to
the debt outstanding at the parent level to the extent of the
assets of the
subsidiary. Despite the lack of guarantees and a potentially
stronger financial
profile at the Life Tech subsidiary, the ratings are equalized
at the parent's
'BBB' rating since Fitch believes there are strong operational
and strategic
linkages between the parent and subsidiary. Furthermore, Thermo
Fisher
consolidates the results of the Life Tech subsidiary at the
parent company
level. Without stand-alone financials at the subsidiary level
Fitch cannot
assess its financial status on an on-going basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Thermo Fisher as follows:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
--Long-term IDR and senior notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Life Technologies Corp.
--Long-term IDR and senior notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1 212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: Dec. 17, 2014
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.