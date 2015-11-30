(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on The Doctors Company, an
Inter-Insurance
Exchange (Doctors) and its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries
(listed below),
collectively referred to as The Doctors Company Group (TDC). The
Rating Outlook
for all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TDC's ratings are based on above-average underwriting
performance and
profitability relative to medical professional liability
insurance (MPLI) peers,
favorable loss reserve levels, strong statutory capital
position, and an
experienced management team that employs a conservative
operating strategy
focused on long-term underwriting profitability.
Partially offsetting these positives is the company's status as
a monoline
company that primarily operates in the volatile medical
professional liability
(MPLI) line of business, which limits the upside of TDC's
ratings. While not
anticipated by Fitch over the ratings horizon, Fitch believes
TDC, as a
specialty largely monoline company, is exposed to adverse
changes in the MPLI
market conditions or other industry dynamics.
The MPLI market's underwriting results continue to outperform
other major
commercial lines segments on a calendar year basis. However,
more recently, MPLI
combined ratios have deteriorated, while other commercial lines
posted better
results due to better premium rates and below average
catastrophe related
losses.
The MPLI market includes many monoline MPLI writers that
experienced strong
capital growth in the last hard market and have limited
underwriting
opportunities outside of MPLI. Efforts to deploy capital by MPLI
specialists is
dampening market pricing and will restrict any potential for
improving market
conditions going forward.
MPLI follows a unique underwriting cycle to other commercial
insurance lines.
Industry premium volumes are shrinking due to fundamental market
changes and
price competition. Health care providers are moving from
independent and smaller
group practices towards employment with hospitals and large
medical groups. This
shift is changing purchase and coverage preferences for MPLI.
Large groups are
more likely to self-insure and use captive or alternative risk
programs,
reducing demand for primary MPLI coverage.
Through its subsidiary The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group
(TDC RRG), TDC
competes with the growing trend of larger integrated healthcare
systems that can
operate on a multistate basis. TDC reinsures 90% of TDC RRG
business thus
providing capital support. TDC RRG shares common branding,
management, and
resources with TDC.
TDC reported a statutory calendar year and accident year
combined ratio of 92%
and 108.4%, respectively, for the nine months ended Sept. 30,
2015 compared to
prior period calendar and accident year combined ratios of 92.4%
and 108%
respectively.
TDC's calendar year underwriting results have been influenced by
sizeable
favorable reserve development for several years and thus
analyzes underwriting
results more so on an accident year basis to reduce the
influence of reserve
development when looking at profitability.
Fitch views TDC's loss reserve position as modestly redundant
and notes that the
company has a history of favorable prior accident year reserve
development. In
particular, loss reserves are critically important for a MPLI
company as the
liability duration is amongst the highest in the
property/casualty universe,
with potential for reserve volatility due to changes in the
litigation
environment and inflation over time.
TDC has strong operating leverage at Sept. 30, 2105 of 0.4x and
a Risk Based
Capital (RBC) ratio of 430% as of year-end 2014. Financial
leverage is modest at
approximately 12% at Sept. 30, 2015. These ratios have persisted
for several
years, showing managements discipline to balance sheet strength.
Within Fitch's rating rationale are multiple rating triggers. If
TDC were to
materially deviate from any of these items, especially for an
extended period,
the ratings could be affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While TDC's quantitative metrics are more consistent with a
higher rating
category, Fitch's current view of the risk characteristics of
the MPLI market
position is constraining TDC's ratings given TDC's monoline
status. Fitch
believes that a ratings upgrade in the near term is unlikely,
barring a change
in Fitch's broad view of the risks inherent in the MPLI
industry.
The following is a list of triggers that could lead to a
downgrade:
--An increase in the company's operating leverage, as defined by
net written
premiums to policyholder surplus, of 1.0x or higher.
--Material adverse reserve development.
--A Prism capital model score below 'Strong' (currently
'Extremely Strong').
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS ratings of the following TDC
insurance
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook:
--Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange;
--American Physicians Assurance Corporation;
--First Professionals Insurance Company;
--OHIC Insurance Company (OHIC);
--TDC Specialty Insurance Company;
--Underwriter for the Professions Insurance Company (UPIC).
--The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal
Exchange.
Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings:
Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-';
--Surplus notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jim Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=995574
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.