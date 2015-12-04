(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) U.S. leisure companies will
continue to benefit
from consumer spending growth in 2016, aided by the trend
towards more
experiential, rather than material, purchases, according to a
new Fitch Ratings
report. The competitive environment for consumer wallet share
remains intense
and leisure companies must compete against varying alternatives,
including
retailers, technology services, and non-travel oriented
entertainment.
For online travel agencies, consolidation will remain a theme in
2016 as
companies capitalize on market fragmentation to improve scale
and profitability
and fend off new competition from non-traditional travel
accommodations and
distribution channels. M&A will supplement organic growth from
higher online
travel bookings penetration rates. Fitch expects gross bookings
to grow at a
low- to mid-teens rate during 2016.
Fitch's 2016 outlooks for the sector and its ratings are Stable,
based on the
expectation for moderate discretionary consumer spending growth,
offset by
rising competitive and technology risks. The 2016 Outlook
includes Fitch's views
on online travel agencies, cruise operators, video game
publishers, and theme
park operators.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: U.S. Leisure,' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Colin A. Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
colin.mansfield@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
stephen.boyd@fitchratings.com
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
michael.paladino@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: U.S. Leisure (Competition Remains Intense for
Share of Consumers'
Wallet)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.