LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San
Marino's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
Short-term IDR
has been affirmed at 'F2' and the Country Ceiling at 'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
San Marino's 'BBB+' IDR reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch continues to expect mild economic growth in 2015 (1%), the
first expansion
in six years. Although tourism has been affected by downturn in
key markets such
as Russia, consumer confidence and investment have started to
recover. Company
registrations have picked up in 2H15, helped by recent
improvements to the
business environment. A modest recovery in the Italian economy,
with GDP growth
set to reach 0.7% this year, is also helping boost trade.
Growth over the medium term will be underpinned by rising
private investment in
the tertiary sector (a large retail project is in the pipeline),
in addition to
publicly-funded capital projects. However, San Marino's growth
potential will
remain below 2%, primarily as the financial sector continues to
undergo
structural changes.
Economic growth is having a positive effect on San Marino's
public finances,
with both tax and non-tax revenue set to over-perform original
targets in 2015.
Importantly, revenue income has been much more stable than in
previous years,
highlighting the benefits of a recent permanent tax revenue
reform. Expenditure
has been kept broadly in line with the budget, as rising
transfers to public
institutions have been offset by lower interest costs.
However, the general government balance (which includes the
social security
institute) is projected to deteriorate to a deficit of around 3%
in 2015 from a
surplus of 1% of GDP in 2014. This is due to the government's
decree in November
to inject an extra EUR40m in order to strengthen the regulatory
capital of the
country's main bank, Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San
Marino (CRSM).
The authorities intend to complete the operation in the coming
months. It is the
third time the state has had to strengthen the troubled bank's
capital adequacy
since 2012, and demonstrates its status as a major fiscal
liability for the
state.
In the absence of further bank recapitalisations, public
accounts should remain
broadly in balance in 2016-17, with potential upside risks if
certain reforms
such as the implementation of VAT are approved. This will help
stabilise public
sector debt, which is forecast to rise to 23.2% of GDP by
end-2015. Although
public debt remains well below the 'BBB' median of 42.8%, a
continuous rise in
debt levels (the result of further capital injections) could
erode the country's
fiscal strengths and make financing flexibility even weaker.
The Central Bank of San Marino (CBSM) is continuing its efforts
to improve the
regulatory and supervisory framework in order to strengthen the
banking sector
in the wake of the country's major banking crisis. New reporting
standards for
liquidity provisions were implemented in July and a credit
registry is likely to
be in place by 1Q16, while portfolio supervision to identify new
non-performing
loans is coming to a close. Moreover, an Italian law on
voluntary disclosure
lapsed in November without any substantial decrease in liquidity
in the
Sammarinese banking system. There is still some risk of
liquidity volatility in
2016 due to pending decisions by the Italian tax agency to
determine taxes and
penalties of Italian clients
On the downside, asset quality and provisioning remains weak,
hindered by
ongoing losses in the system, particularly at CRSM. The new
capital injection
should help CRSM reach adequate capital adequacy levels in 1Q16
but there is
uncertainty about the bank's business strategy. In general, San
Marino's finance
industry is struggling to diversify from an outdated offshore
model into more
sophisticated service such as asset management and corporate
finance.
San Marino's rating also reflects strong governance and
development indicators,
which are well above 'BBB' peers. However, resilience to shocks
is greatly
curtailed by the small size of the population (32,000
inhabitants), limited
economic diversification and high dependence on Italy. Data
quality is also very
weak, with limited national accounts and balance of payments
figures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
-Sustained economic growth reflecting diversification of the
economy.
-Improvement in public debt dynamics and rebuilding of fiscal
buffers over time.
-Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset
quality and
profitability.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
-A prolonged economic downturn.
-Fiscal slippage that leads to a marked rise in public debt.
-Renewed instability in the banking sector that would lead to
deteriorating
public debt dynamics via further capital injections and weaker
GDP.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its
international
cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas,
reducing the risks
from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy.
Fitch expects Italy's economy to grow by 1.3% in 2016 and 1.5%
in 2017,
supporting investment and trade with San Marino.
