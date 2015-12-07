(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch: Mass Market-Led Recovery in
Macau Gaming on
Horizon
Macau's gaming revenues will post a full-year 2015 decline of
approximately
34-35%, but moderate in 2016 with revenue declines of
approximately 5%,
according to Fitch Ratings' 2016 Outlook. China's investment-led
economic
slowdown should not have a significant impact, with fundamentals
indicating
consumer spending growth will remain intact.
Fitch's 2016 Rating and Sector Outlooks for Macau remain Stable,
unchanged from
last year.
"Investors in Macau's gaming sector are playing the long game,"
says Alex
Bumazhny, Director of Gaming, Lodging and Leisure. "As Macau's
gaming revenues
begin to stabilize next year, we're starting to see its
long-term potential on
the horizon."
Fitch believes the Asia-Pacific gaming market overall remains
underpenetrated,
and delayed infrastructure projects, once completed, will make
Macau more
accessible to the mass market. New projects in the Cotai area of
Macau could
underperform initially but should show more acceptable returns
in two to three
years.
Fitch believes Macau's gaming growth prospects will remain
dependent on travel
policies and infrastructure, available credit for the VIP
segment, perceptions
about the mainland's corruption crackdown, and domestic policies
like the
smoking ban.
The full report, '2016 Outlook: Macau Gaming,' is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
2016 Outlook: Macau Gaming (Mass Market Provides Support but
Cannibalization
from New Supply Could Be Painful)
here
