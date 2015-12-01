(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Telefonica Celular del
Paraguay S.A.'s (Telecel) long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
and its USD300 million senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from
'BB'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's upgrade of Paraguay's sovereign
rating in 2015,
which resulted in an upgrade of its country ceiling to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. Fitch
also believes that the company's credit profile is in line with
a 'BB+' rating
based on its solid financial profile, market-leading position,
and a strong
linkage with its parent, Millicom International Cellular S.A.
(MIC, also rated
by Fitch at 'BB+'/Outlook Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Telecel's ratings reflect its leading market positions in
Paraguay, supported by
its extensive network and distribution coverage, diverse service
offering, and
the strong brand recognition of Tigo. The company's competitive
strengths have
enabled stable operational cash flow generation and high
margins, despite recent
deterioration, resulting in the company's solid financial
profile, with leverage
that is considered moderately low for the rating category.
Negatively, the
company's ratings are tempered by its continued EBITDA
deterioration amid
intense competition, and persistent negative free cash flow
(FCF) generation.
Telecel's ratings also reflect a strong linkage between the
company and its
parent, MIC. Fitch reflects the implicit support from MIC
despite weak legal
linkage in Telecel's ratings given its strategic and financial
importance to the
parent's operation in Latin America. The company also benefits
from synergies
related to MIC's larger scale and management expertise.
Leading Market Position:
Telecel is the largest telecom operator in Paraguay, with around
65% revenue
market shares in mobile and fixed-line services. As the first
mobile operator in
the country in 1992, the company has established an entrenched
position with the
most extensive network and distribution channel coverage under
its strong 'Tigo'
brand, shared among MIC's group companies globally. Telecel
strengthened its
competitive position by the acquisition of Cablevision in 2012,
which helped
expand its service portfolio into pay-TV and fixed-broadband and
achieve
operational synergies. These competitive advantages should allow
the company to
maintain its market leadership over the medium term despite
increasing
competitive pressures.
Positive Revenue Diversification:
Fitch expects Telecel's fixed-line segments to continue
double-digit revenue
growth, as demand remains strong given low penetration of these
services, which
would help mitigate suppressed growth in the mobile business.
The subscriber
base for these services continued to grow strongly during the
first half of 2015
(1H15), with revenue generating units growing by 11% in six
months to 228,900
compared to 206,700 at the year-end 2014. Based on this
segment's growth, Fitch
believes the company will be able to achieve low-single-digit
revenue growth in
the short- to medium -term. The penetration rates for broadband
and pay-TV were
13% and 36%, respectively, as of the year-end 2014.
Margin Recovery:
Fitch projects the company's EBITDA margin will recover to close
to 45% from
2016 on due to the termination of the technical service fees
paid MIC during
2Q15, which used to be 10% of its revenues. Telecel paid PYG321
billion of this
fee during 2014, compared to just PYG48 billion a year earlier,
which led to a
material decline in its EBITDA margin to 38% from 51% during the
same period.
Negatively, the company's profitability could resume a downward
trend toward 40%
over the long term, given competitive pressures and an
increasing revenue
contribution from lower-margin pay-TV and broadband services.
Negative FCF:
Telecel's on-going negative free cash flow (FCF) generation is
unlikely to
reverse in the medium term largely due to its high capex plan
and dividends.
Fitch expects the company's annual capex to be around PYG1,000
billion in 2016,
which compares to just PYG510 million in 2014. The investments
will be mainly
concentrated on the expansion of network coverage and spectrum
acquisitions.
This level of capex would consume most of the company's CFFO
generation, which
is estimated to be around PYG1.0 trillion-PYG1.1 trillion during
the period.
Although the shareholder distribution could be tapered from 2016
given the high
investment needs, this would still pressure the company's FCF
generation into
negative territory.
Low Leverage:
Fitch forecasts Telecel's solid financial profile to remain
intact over the
medium term backed by its stable operational cash flow
generation, which is,
however, weakening. Despite the expected continued negative FCF,
the company's
net leverage should remain at around 1.7x-1.8x over the medium
term, which is
considered moderately low for the rating category. The company's
net leverage
ratio was 1.3x as of June 30, 2015, which compares unfavorably
to 1.0x and 0.6x
at end-2014 and end-2013, respectively. The company has a high
exposure to
foreign exchange risk as its debt is largely denominated in U.S.
dollars, while
its EBITDA generation is mostly in local currency. Positively,
the risk is
manageable, as the company does not face any U.S. dollar debt
maturity until
2022 when its USD300 million senior unsecured notes become due.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Telecel
include:
--Low-single-digit revenue growth from 2016 on, mainly driven by
continued
strong growth in the fixed-line operation;
--EBITDA margin to recover toward 45% in 2016 in the absence of
a technical
service fee to MIC;
--Capex-to-sales ratio to increase to close to 30% in 2016 due
to network
coverage expansion and 4G spectrum acquisition, but to fall to
below 20% over
the long term ;
--Negative FCF generation to remain in the short- to medium
term;
--Net leverage to increase to 1.7x-1.8x over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be considered in case of :
--Continued deterioration in the company's EBITDA generation
along with weak
revenue growth due to competitive pressures, including material
loss in mobile
market share, ARPU erosion, and substantial increase in
marketing expenses;
--Persistent negative FCF generation due to aggressive
shareholder distributions
and/or higher-than-expected capex;
--Telecel's adjusted net leverage increasing to above 2.5x in
conjunction with a
weak liquidity profile on a sustained basis;
--A negative rating action on Millicom's ratings could also
negatively affect
Telecel's ratings.
Conversely, Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action as
the ratings are
constrained by the Paraguayan country ceiling of 'BB+', and its
close linkage to
its parent, also rated 'BB+' by Fitch.
LIQUIDITY
Telecel has a good liquidity position underpinned by its stable
cash flow
generation, and its cash balance of PYG200 billion, which fully
covered its
short-term debt of PYG101 billion as of June 30, 2015. Fitch
does not foresee
any liquidity problem for Telecel in the short- to medium-term
as the company
does not face sizable debt maturities until 2022.
