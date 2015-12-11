(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Japan Non-Life
Insurance
here
HONG KONG/TOKYO, December 10 (Fitch) Japanese non-life insurers
are likely to
maintain satisfactory underwriting profit, as insurers are
raising premiums
based on underwriting risks, while exposures to catastrophe
risks and domestic
equities remain challenges, Fitch Ratings says in the new
report.
Fitch has revised the rating Outlook for Japanese non-life
insurers to stable
from negative, to be consistent with the Outlook for the Japan
sovereign
(Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'A'). This
reflects the
insurers' high concentration of Japanese government bonds in
their investment
portfolios. The sector outlook remains stable supported by
recovery in operating
performance and sufficient capitalisation at group levels. The
three major
non-life insurance groups are: Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD
Insurance Group and
SOMPO Group.
Non-life insurers expect their combined ratio (written to paid
basis), excluding
the impact of catastrophe losses in the financial year ending
March 2016
(FYE16), to improve to 92% on average from 94.4% at FYE15,
largely due to strong
demand in fire business lines ahead of the premium adjustment in
October 2015.
Fitch expects the rise in premium growth in FYE17 to be
moderate, reflecting the
completion of the pricing adjustments in the mainstay automobile
business lines.
However, domestic and overseas catastrophe exposure remains one
of the main
causes of volatility in operating performance. Fitch believes
adequate
catastrophe risk management is crucial for non-life insurers as
they expand
their business overseas to diversify heavily concentrated
catastrophe risks in
Japan. Their capitalisation is also vulnerable to movements in
the equity
markets because of their significant stock holdings.
Contact:
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
