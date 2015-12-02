(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Consolidation in
the Chinese
telecoms industry is unlikely within the next one or two years,
as the
profitability of smaller operators has not deteriorated to a
level that would
foster industry restructuring, says Fitch Ratings. Instead,
smaller operators
may seek more collaboration - including network sharing - to
save capex and
improve efficiency. Industry consolidation may happen at a later
stage if these
measures cannot strengthen smaller operators' competitive
positions and
profitability.
Even if there is consolidation in the near term, we do not
expect China Mobile's
(CML, A+/Stable) and China Telecom's (CTCL, A+/Stable) credit
profiles to be
significantly impaired. The most likely restructuring will
involve a non-cash
merger between CTCL and China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CUHKL) or a
non-cash
acquisition of CUHK by CTCL. The resulting combined entity could
see large cost
synergies on mobile and broadband services.
Fitch expects that smaller operators CTCL and CUHKL will
continue to face higher
competition from CML. The licensing of fourth-generation (4G)
time-division
long-term evolution (TD-LTE) technology to CML since end-2013
has helped CML
regain some of the market position it lost in the 3G era. At
end-3Q15, 4G users
accounted for 30% of CML's mobile subscriber base, compared with
23% for CTCL.
CUHKL has been losing mobile subscribers in 2015, and its EBITDA
dropped 2% yoy
in 3Q15.
In addition, CML should start offering fixed-mobile bundling to
compete with
CTCL and CUHKL after acquiring fixed-line operator China TieTong
Telecommunications Corporation (TieTong) from its parent. The
acquisition should
not significantly affect CML's financial profile, given its
strong net cash
position. CML will pay CNY32bn cash and assume CNY2bn net debt
for the stake in
TieTong. The acquisition is scheduled for completion by
end-2015.
We believe that the CEO reshuffling at CTCL and CUHKL in August
2015 points to
the government's longer-term goal to improve the efficiency and
profitability of
smaller operators. To achieve the goal, we expect CUHKL will
adopt a more
aggressive strategy in 2016 in 4G network rollout, fibre network
expansion and
marketing spending to improve its network and service quality.
We also expect
CUHKL and CTCL to explore more extensive mobile and fibre
network-sharing
opportunities in addition to tower-sharing as mandated by
government.
Network-sharing could be an attractive alternative to industry
consolidation;
achieving large cost synergies; and could represent a
step-by-step approach to
an ultimate merger at a later stage. However, network-sharing
may delay industry
consolidation. We believe that industry consolidation can
achieve higher cost
savings, as CUHKL and CTCL could combine retail operations as
well as wholesale
and network operations. However, government may believe that the
benefits of
having three competitors outweigh such cost savings.
