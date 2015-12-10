(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: China Homebuilding here HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects housing sales in China to continue increasing in 2016, driven by demand from upgraders seeking better homes. However, the improvement in rated homebuilders' financial performance will be limited by higher land premiums and construction expenditure, continued increases in land prices in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and a prolonged process to destock in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Fitch's rating outlook for China's homebuilding sector in 2016 is stable. Fitch expects rated homebuilders' sales to increase in the next two years, driven by rising demand from home upgraders. This trend will be supported by the suspension of home purchase restrictions in all but the Tier 1 cities, lower downpayments for buying a second home, and the end of China's one-child policy. Fitch also expects the industry to polarise faster, with large homebuilders continuing to capture more projects in higher-tier cities, and having diversified land banks and product lines that allow them to tap the strong demand growth from upgraders. The report "2016 Outlook: China Homebuilding" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19th Floor, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.