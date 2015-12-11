(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: German Banks
here
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) The 2016 outlook for Germany's
banking sector is
stable but low interest rates, rising costs and intense
competition will limit
upside earnings potential, says Fitch Ratings. Efforts to tackle
margin
compression, cost cutting and disposal of non-core assets are
not yet fully
reflected in performance metrics. Only when these issues are
finalised will the
sector find greater balance, in our view.
Savings and cooperative banks are Germany's most profitable.
They make up 18% of
the sector's assets but generate 30% of sector operating
profits, driven by
stronger and wider-margin retail and SME franchises. Strong
capital adequacy
ratios are likely to improve, driven by continued retention of
the bulk of
earnings. The Landesbank sector is now profitable but the banks
are unlikely to
show improved results in 2016. We expect losses in corporate
loan books and
project finance to increase, reflecting some loss of dynamism in
the operating
environment and shipping-related losses at NordLB, Bremen and
HSH. The problems
at these banks have not yet bottomed out.
Private-sector banks are a mixed group and dynamics impacting
their financial
strength vary widely. Deutsche Bank is at an early stage in
implementing its
revised strategic plan and we expect restructuring and
litigation costs to weigh
on 2016 results. Commerzbank's core corporate and /retail
businesses are
progressing well and we expect profitability to increase in
2016. The Outlook
for its ratings is Positive.
The opposite is true for HVB, which is on Negative Outlook. HVB,
part of
UniCredit group, is still restructuring its retail division
which acts as a drag
on profitability. Under the supervision of its new regulator,
the ECB, we think
capital held at HVB could become more easily available to other
group entities.
We think this is potentially negative for creditors at the
German bank.
The sector will face another challenging year in 2016. Correctly
pricing credit
risk in a highly competitive landscape is tough and we believe
further pressure
on asset margins is likely. Softening underwriting standards
cannot be ruled
out.
The 2016 outlook for German banks is covered in detail in a
report published
today and available by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director, Banks
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
