COLOMBO, December 08 (Fitch) Makers of alcoholic beverages in
Sri Lanka will be
able to pass on back-to-back increases in excise duties to
consumers without
worrying about them shifting to the more affordable illicit
market, Fitch
Ratings says in a new report.
Rising disposable income will absorb the higher duties, and
Fitch believes the
inelastic demand and increased consumer demand for refined
alcohol should allow
companies, including Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC
(DIST,
AAA(lka)/Stable) and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC (Lion,
AA-(lka)/Stable), to pass
on those charges to consumers.
Fitch has assigned a stable outlook to Sri Lanka's alcoholic
beverage sector. We
expect DIST and Lion to be able to accelerate deleveraging from
the financial
year ending 31 March 2016 as they have recently expanded
capacity to meet future
demand. Both companies are likely to generate strong FCF that
will facilitate
deleveraging, and Fitch expects the two companies to maintain a
stable dividend
policy in 2016 in line with their historical trend. We believe
their liquidity
positions will continue to be strong in 2016, backed by high
unrestricted cash
balances and extensive unutilised but committed credit lines.
The report "2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Alcoholic-Beverage Makers"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 2541 900
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
