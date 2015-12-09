(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Alcoholic-Beverage Makers here COLOMBO, December 08 (Fitch) Makers of alcoholic beverages in Sri Lanka will be able to pass on back-to-back increases in excise duties to consumers without worrying about them shifting to the more affordable illicit market, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Rising disposable income will absorb the higher duties, and Fitch believes the inelastic demand and increased consumer demand for refined alcohol should allow companies, including Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DIST, AAA(lka)/Stable) and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC (Lion, AA-(lka)/Stable), to pass on those charges to consumers. Fitch has assigned a stable outlook to Sri Lanka's alcoholic beverage sector. We expect DIST and Lion to be able to accelerate deleveraging from the financial year ending 31 March 2016 as they have recently expanded capacity to meet future demand. Both companies are likely to generate strong FCF that will facilitate deleveraging, and Fitch expects the two companies to maintain a stable dividend policy in 2016 in line with their historical trend. We believe their liquidity positions will continue to be strong in 2016, backed by high unrestricted cash balances and extensive unutilised but committed credit lines. The report "2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Alcoholic-Beverage Makers" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contact: Kanishka De Silva Analyst +94 112541900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 11 2541 900 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.