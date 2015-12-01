(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings of OP Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc on or about, 5 January 2016, which is approximately 35 days from the date of this announcement. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates OP Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc as follows: OP Financial Group Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR at 'F1' Viability Rating at 'a+' Support Rating at '5' Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' Pohjola Bank Plc Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR at 'F1' Support Rating at '5' Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 35 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of OP Financial Group and Pohjola Bank Plc. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action on the entities was on 9 June 2015. The ratings were affirmed. Contacts: Steve Hooks Director +44 20 3530 1383 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.