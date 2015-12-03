(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch expects the Chinese hotel
industry to
recover from the trough as the factors suppressing hotel
spending have started
to ease. These factors include the anti-corruption campaign
which weighed on the
spending on luxurious hotels, the outpace of new hotel supply to
demand growth.
At the meantime, the improvement in domestic transportation
infrastructure, new
investments and upgrading of domestic tourist spots,
depreciation of RMB which
makes travelling abroad less affordable for the lower income
group will continue
to boost the demand for visitor accommodation in China and
underpin the recovery
of hotel room occupancy and daily rate in the next 12-18 months.
The strong travel and tourism demand in China is driving the
hotel industry
recovery. In the first half of 2015, Chinese tourists spent a
historical high
amount of USD267bn within the border, up 14.5% y/y. Meanwhile,
hotels in China
has for the first time registered positive RevPAR (room
occupancy rate * Average
daily rate) y/y growth of 0.3% in 3Q15 and therefore reversed
the downward trend
which lasted for the past 4 years. For example, in Beijing, the
strong
year-to-date local demand growth of 8.7% vs. 4.4% supply growth
helped the
RevPAR of luxurious hotels in Beijing increased by 4.2% y/y in
9M15. (2013:
-13.2%, 2014: -0.6%). Although outbound travel has grown quickly
in recent years
from a low base, domestic travel still dominates more than 80%
of the total
travel demand. And Fitch estimates the domestic tourist spending
would continue
to grow at double digits in the next five years.
Hotel room supply growth will increase by 17.9% in the next five
years (4.2%
p.a.) in China according to STR Global, a hotel industry
expertise. With this
pace of growth, it could to large extent accommodate all the new
demand and
drive the low occupancy rate of China hotels to a level close to
developed
countries. In China, four in ten rooms sit empty as a result of
over expansion
of hotel chains in early years. However, the oversupply of
luxurious hotels
outside of tier-1 cities will probably continue. According to
STR Global, cities
like Sanya and Chengdu would lead the most capacity expansion in
China in the
next five years by increasing the hotel rooms by 69.1% and 31.5%
respectively.
If the new demand growth in the city could not catch the new
supply growth, the
RevPAR of hotels in those lower tier cities would continue to be
under pressure.
