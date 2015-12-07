(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brit
Limited's (Brit)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable
Outlook and its
subordinated notes at 'BB'. At the same time, Fitch has
withdrawn the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Brit has decided to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings on Brit. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings
or analytical coverage of Brit.
The ratings are constrained by Fitch's view of the financial
strength of Brit's
owner, Canadian financial services group, Fairfax Financial
Holdings Limited
(Fairfax). This reflects the risk that if the Fairfax group
comes under
financial stress, it could seek to extract capital or other
resources from Brit
to support the rest of the group.
Fitch believes that Brit's financial profile is sound, supported
by strong
risk-adjusted capitalisation and underlying earnings. At
end-2014, Brit's
risk-adjusted capitalisation was 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's
Prism Factor
Based Model, although the ratio of net written premiums to
equity of 1.2x was
high relative to London market peers. Brit reported a combined
ratio, after the
effect of foreign exchange on non-monetary items, of 91.7% for
1H15 (1H14:
86.5%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
