(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to
Expedia, Inc.'s (Expedia) announced issuance of senior unsecured
notes. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Expedia plans to use the note proceeds for a portion of the
HomeAway acquisition
and other general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch calculates pro forma unadjusted leverage of 2.3x for the
notes offering
and all three recent transactions (HomeAway, Orbitz, eLong).
This is slightly
higher than Fitch's Sept. 30, 2015 pro forma unadjusted leverage
of 1.8x, which
does not include the HomeAway transaction. There is headroom for
leverage to
spike above 2.0x due to strategic acquisitions as long as Fitch
views the
transaction as favorable and is comfortable that leverage will
be reduced over
the one-to-two year Stable Rating Outlook horizon. This note
offering and the
HomeAway transaction fall within this context, similar to the
note offering and
Orbitz acquisition earlier in the year. However, there is now
less headroom for
any additional leveraging transactions, including material
debt-funded
acquisitions or return of capital to shareholders.
On Nov. 4, 2015 Expedia announced it will purchase HomeAway,
Inc. for $3.9
billion. HomeAway will be the company's largest acquisition to
date. Expedia
plans to fund the purchase with approximately $2.3 billion of
equity issuance
and $1 billion of cash (comprised of net cash at HomeAway and
the most recent
note offering). Fitch views Expedia's planned funding mix for
the acquisition as
a positive and shows the company's commitment to maintaining its
low
investment-grade rating. The transaction has been approved by
both companies'
board of directors and was granted regulatory clearance by the
Federal Trade
Commission. The deal follows on the heels of Expedia's $1.6
billion acquisition
of Orbitz, $612 million acquisition of Wotif Holdings Ltd., $270
million
investment in Decolar, and $229 million purchase of corporate
offices.
Fitch views the HomeAway transaction as strategically sound and
gives Expedia a
solid beachhead in the so-called 'sharing economy'. HomeAway
helps diversify
Expedia's product offering in a manner that complements its
existing customer
base. HomeAway's website has over 1.2 million vacation rental
listings in over
190 countries, which should appeal to Expedia's customers, who
are increasingly
looking for and open to alternative forms of vacation lodging.
Adding HomeAway
will also reduce Expedia's supplier concentration at a time when
hotels, for
example, are capitalizing on strong industry demand by reducing
their exposure
to discounted inventory distribution channels (i.e. online
travel agencies
).
Fitch sees some execution risk to boosting HomeAway's
monetization, which will
likely require a transition away from the company's
predominantly
subscription-based business model to a more transaction-oriented
approach that
includes some upselling of products and services. Expedia's
expertise in
transaction-oriented business models, as well as its familiarity
with HomeAway
gained through their partnership during the last two years
should facilitate the
integration and mitigate execution risk. In addition, growth in
HomeAway's
overall bookings ($14 billion-$16 billion currently) should also
provide
additional tailwinds to the business as Expedia plans to
leverage its expertise
and become more aggressive through variable marketing channels.
The purchase will be immediately dilutive to Expedia's earnings.
However, the
company expects to more than double HomeAway's EBITDA by 2018 to
$350 million
from $120 million going in, primarily through organic growth and
better
monetization. HomeAway's monetization rate is approximately
one-third the rate
of Trip Advisor, Inc. and Airbnb, Inc.
Expedia's EBITDA target is reasonable given the upside potential
in HomeAway's
monetization rate. Fitch estimates that a 100 basis point
increase in
monetization rate can generate incremental EBITDA of roughly $30
million.
Fitch's Base Case includes $280 million of 2018 HomeAway EBITDA,
under
conservative estimates around growth in HomeAway's gross
bookings, monetization
rate, and margin, given the timing considerations and execution
risk. Under
these assumptions, Expedia is expected to delever below 2.0x
over the one-to-two
year Stable Rating Outlook horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
--Strong revenue growth in the double-digit range driven by
organic growth and
recent strategic acquisitions.
--EBITDA margins hold steady in the 16%-17% range through
leveraging of fixed
costs on aggressive revenue growth offset by the levels of
investments in sales
and marketing expense that support a longer term view.
--No additional debt raised through the forecast period as
future acquisitions
are in the $400 million range and funded through cash flow from
operations.
--Share repurchases remain subdued until the HomeAway
transaction closes, and
resume at $550 million annually thereafter. Steady dividend
increases consistent
with 2014 payout ratio.
--HomeAway transaction closes in first half of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Positive rating action will likely be forestalled for the
foreseeable future
due to minimal business considerations to support the company
maintaining a
rating above 'BBB-' and certain secular challenges. These
include an
intensifying competitive environment, shifting consumer
behaviors, and
technological shifts. However, a more conservative financial
profile coupled
with increased revenue diversification from the growth of the
Egencia segment
and Ad and Media revenues could have positive implications for
the rating.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--An increase in expected volatility in profitability,
potentially due to
greater volatility in travel services demand or a higher
fixed-cost component to
Expedia's financial model;
--A secular decline in the OTA business model, potentially the
result of a shift
to direct bookings with travel providers;
--The potential for a substantial financial loss from any future
conclusion of
the occupancy tax lawsuits facing the company;
--A more aggressive financial policy, reflected through material
debt-funded
acquisition, share repurchase, or dividends that drive leverage
sustainably
above 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At Sept. 30, 2015, Expedia had $1.5 billion in cash and
generated $527 billion
in Fitch-defined free cash flow (FCF) during the trailing
12-month period. With
FCF expected to be in the $1 billion - $1.2 billion range, and
an increase in
cash from this note offering, Fitch believes Expedia will be
able to maintain
steady dividend increases consistent with the 2014 payout ratio
while delevering
to below 2.0x within one to two years on EBITDA growth. There is
flexibility for
some level of share repurchases, but Fitch does not expect
repurchases
consistent with 2014 levels ($538 million gross repurchases) to
resume until
after the HomeAway acquisition is completed. Fitch expects
Expedia to grow its
cash balance over the next year as the company has historically
held outsized
cash balances to partially offset the working capital deficit.
HomeAway has $403 million in 0.125% convertible notes which
Fitch assumes will
be converted or repurchased by Expedia. The convertible notes
contain certain
clauses that, under specified corporate transactions, allow
holders to convert
or put the notes at 100% plus accrued and unpaid interest. There
is a
possibility that the convertible notes remain outstanding in
whole or partially
if noteholders elect to retain their notes. Fitch assumes the
convertible notes
do not remain outstanding in its Base Case. In the event the
notes remain
outstanding, Fitch would treat them as 100% debt with no equity
credit. The full
balance would represent incremental pro forma leverage of 0.3x.
