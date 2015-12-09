(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: European Retail
here
PARIS, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook
for the
European retail sector to negative from stable as retailers face
a challenging
mix of fierce competition, fragile consumer spending and costly
investment in
technology.
The continued boom in online shopping is driving greater price
transparency
across the sector. Combined with ever-faster delivery times and
better stock
availability this will become an increasing threat to
traditional business
models in 2016. The impact will be greatest in the UK, where
online retail
penetration is high, and among continental European non-food
retailers. The
sector outlook remains stable for food retailers in continental
Europe.
Beyond efforts to keep prices low, we expect retailers to
continue investing in
omni-channel platforms to defend or expand their market share.
This implies high
spending on technology and supply-chain improvements. But while
investment in
this area supports revenue growth, eventual profitability is
uncertain and the
ideal online business model remains elusive. Many retailers are
still
subsidising logistics costs associated with online sales to win
customers.
The move online means retailers also have to adjust to lower
footfall, which has
left them with surplus space, exacerbating the challenge of
relatively high
legacy rents. In the UK the pressure on operating margins is
exacerbated by the
prospective increases in the minimum wage.
Consumer spending is also likely to remain fragile in 2016
despite the benefits
of low fuel and food prices. Subdued income growth in the EU and
the emerging
markets to which European retailers have exposure, and high
eurozone
unemployment will continue to constrain spending. UK consumers
are feeling
slightly better off as a result of recent earnings growth, but
high household
debt means their spending is particularly sensitive to interest
rates, which are
likely to rise in 2016.
For more details on our expectation for the sector, see the
report "2016
Outlook: European Retail" available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anne Porte
Associate Director
Corporates
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.