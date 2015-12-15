(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects that limited
developed-market organic growth in the negative 2% to positive
2% range will
persist in 2016 given changing consumer preferences,
geopolitical tensions in
European markets, and bargain-hunting consumers.
Several key emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia are
currently in
recession with depreciating currencies. Nonetheless, despite
the short-term
pressure Fitch anticipates that the faster per capita income
growth, increasing
urbanization and higher birth rates bode well for companies such
as Nestle and
Unilever in the medium term. Organic growth rates are still in
the enviable
high-single-digit range for Nestle and Mondelez.
Persistently low organic growth rates and a surge in activist
presence are
leading to portfolios being oriented toward improving the top
and/or bottom
line. Bolt-ons with faster growing natural/organic brands,
geographic expansion
in the emerging markets such as Kellogg's recent acquisitions in
Africa, and
executing significant cost reduction initiatives will continue
to be the order
of the day next year.
Restructuring savings and commodities should provide a tailwind
in 2016.
However, cash costs related to restructurings should peak next
year, pressuring
free cash flow (FCF) margins particularly for Mondelez, which is
expected to see
negative FCF. Fitch expects FCF margins for rated companies to
decline about
70bps to 1.7% in 2016.
While the sector generally has substantial liquidity and
financial flexibility,
companies adopting more aggressive financial strategies
particularly as a result
of increased activist presence could see negative rating
actions.
Upgrades are unlikely, though Mondelez and Kellogg, which
currently carry
Negative Outlooks, could be stabilized if they sustain positive
low-single-digit
volume growth and restructuring savings lead to improved margins
or are
reinvested to grow the business.
The full report '2016 Outlook: U.S. and EMEA Packaged Food' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Fitch's
outlook reports for
other sectors and regions are also available.
Contact:
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530-1068
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
2016 Outlook: U.S. and EMEA Packaged Food (Low Growth and
Changing Consumer
Preferences Challenge Sector)
