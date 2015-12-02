(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on The
Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Subordinated notes at 'BBB+';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) on insurance company
subsidiaries at 'AA'.
See the full list of rating actions below. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRV's ratings are supported by a top-tier competitive position
in the U.S.
property/casualty insurance market, prudent capital management,
a solid reserve
position, a history of strong earnings and good financial
flexibility.
Fitch views the company's market position and size/scale as
'Large' and notes
that companies with this profile are typically rated in the 'AA'
category. TRV
offers a wide range of insurance products to both the commercial
and personal
lines markets and frequently occupies a top tier position among
independent
insurance agencies.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' on Fitch's
proprietary capital model, Prism, which is considered consistent
with TRV's 'AA'
IFS rating. Other measures of capital strength such as
operating leverage and
net leverage ratios were 1.0x and 4.0x, respectively, as of
Sept. 30, 2015 and
are consistent with median guidelines for the current rating
category.
Fitch expects share repurchase activity to reflect underlying
profitability and
will not reduce capital strength. TRV repurchased 21.5 million
common shares at
a total cost of $2.2 billion during the first nine months of
2015 with $4.3
billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase
authorization.
TRV's financial leverage ratio was 22.9% at Sept. 30, 2015,
remaining within
management's stated target range of 15%-25%. Operating EBIT
coverage of fixed
charges was 13.6x during the first nine months of 2015, which
remains at the
upper end of Fitch's median guidelines for the current rating
category.
All three business segments - Business and International
Insurance, Bond &
Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance - reported material
favorable
reserve development through the first nine months of 2015.
Business and
International Insurance reported favorable development of $229
million despite
$296 million of adverse development from asbestos and
environmental. TRV's
period-over-period increase in favorable reserve development was
contrary to
Fitch's expectation of declining favorable development for the
property/casualty
industry in general.
The combined ratio was 88.9% during the first nine months of
2015, improving
modestly from 90.3% in the comparable period of 2014. All three
business
segments reported underwriting profits and favorable
prior-period reserve
development.
Annualized return on stockholders' equity (ROE) was 14.8% for
the first nine
months of 2015, down from 15.7% for the full year 2014.
Profitability is
expected to be pressured in the near term as the low interest
rate environment
continues to challenge net investment income.
The company has maintained strong financial flexibility with $2
billion in cash,
short-term invested assets and other marketable securities at
Sept. 30, 2015.
The annual estimate of holding company interest expense and
common dividends was
$1.1 billion. Proceeds from August's senior debt issuance will
be used to repay
$400 million in senior notes maturing in December 2015.
Fitch believes that TRV has successfully transitioned between
CEOs. On Aug. 4,
2015, the company announced its chairman and CEO, Jay Fishman,
would step down
on Dec. 1, 2015 and move into the role of executive chairman.
The new CEO is
Alan Schnitzer, who has worked for TRV since 2007, and
previously was the chief
executive officer of Travelers' Business and International
Insurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- Capitalization at the underwriting subsidiaries that is
inconsistent with
standards for the current rating category such as consolidated
statutory net
leverage greater than 4.5x, a long-term increase in the
financial leverage ratio
to greater than 25% or a deterioration in the Prism score to
below the 'Very
Strong' category;
- A GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio less than 8x on a run-rate
basis;
- A sustained period of net losses or catastrophe losses out of
proportion with
the company's market share.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
- Improvement in TRV's capitalization measured by a Prism score
of 'Extremely
Strong'. However, given publicly traded companies' sensitivity
around managing
capital, this level of overcapitalization is unlikely;
- Sustained underwriting performance across business lines that
is clearly
better than the industry and similarly-rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The following ratings have been affirmed by Fitch:
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--5.50% senior notes due Dec. 1, 2015 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 20, 2016 at 'A';
--5.75% senior notes due Dec. 15, 2017 at 'A';
--5.80% senior notes due May 15, 2018 at 'A';
--5.90% senior notes due June 2, 2019 at 'A';
--3.90% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A';
--6.75% senior notes due June 20, 2036 at 'A';
--6.25% senior notes due June 15, 2037 at 'A';
--5.35% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2040 at 'A';
--4.60% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2043 at 'A';
--4.30% senior notes due Aug. 25, 2045 at 'A';
--6.25% junior subordinated debentures due March 15, 2067 at
'BBB+';
--$800 million commercial paper program at 'F1'.
MMI Capital Trust I
--7.625% Trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2027 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust I
--8.500% Trust preferred due Dec. 15, 2045 at 'BBB+'.
USF&G Capital Trust III
--8.312% Trust preferred due July 1, 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--7.75% senior notes due April 15, 2026 at 'A'.
Travelers Property Casualty Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'A+';
--6.375% senior notes due March 15, 2033 at 'A'.
The IFS ratings of the following members of the Travelers
Inter-company Pool
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
--The Phoenix Insurance Company
--The Standard Fire Insurance Company
--United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company
--Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America
--Farmington Casualty Company
--The Automobile Insurance Company of Hartford, Connecticut
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut
--The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company
--St. Paul Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--The Travelers Indemnity Company of America
--St. Paul Protective Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
--Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
--Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
--St. Paul Mercury Insurance Company
--Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
--Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Casualty Company
--Travelers Constitution State Insurance Company
--TravCo Insurance Company
--Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company
--The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
--Travelers Personal Insurance Company
--Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--Discover Specialty Insurance Company
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Underwriters, Inc.
--St. Paul Guardian Insurance Company
--American Equity Specialty Insurance Company
--Northfield Insurance Company
--Northland Insurance Company
--Northland Casualty Company
In addition, the IFS ratings of the following members of the
Travelers Group
have been affirmed at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook:
--Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company
--Select Insurance Company
--St. Paul Fire and Casualty Insurance Company
--The Travelers Lloyds Insurance Company
--Travelers Lloyds of Texas Insurance Company
--First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company
--Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America
--Gulf Underwriters Insurance Company
--American Equity Insurance Company
