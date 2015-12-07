(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook for
2016 EMEA gaming
is negative. Fitch expects intense competition, changing
consumer habits, a
structural shift to online gaming and ever increasing regulation
and taxes to
lead to continued erosion of operating margins. Weakened
financial flexibility
and already high leverage means downside pressures will remain
to cope with any
shocks. However, we expect demand for online gaming to continue
growing with
opportunities for consolidation and geographic diversification
to remain
Fitch believes that the very competitive EMEA gaming markets -
primarily the UK,
Italy and Benelux - will keep operating margins under pressure
over the next
three years, with regulation and regulatory costs increasing,
particularly in
the machines gaming sector.
As online gaming evolves internationally, Fitch expects
geographic
diversification and consolidation to continue. This will leave
the remaining
players better placed to offer the most innovative products,
including real-time
betting, reliable multi-channel delivery, and intelligent
marketing, leveraging
off big data and thus protecting customer loyalty.
Aside from the above headwinds in adapting business models, we
believe credit
profiles will remain relatively stable, as we do not expect
mergers and
acquisitions to be debt-driven. The EMEA gaming sector is
already relatively
highly leveraged and operates under fairly aggressive dividend
policies which
constrain financial flexibility for many operators.
The full report, "2016 Outlook: EMEA Gaming," is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
