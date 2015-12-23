(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, December 23 (Fitch) China remains at the
forefront of US
investors' minds when they consider risks associated with
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
developed-market (DM) banks. This was a common theme discussed
recently in US
investor meetings with senior analysts in Fitch's APAC Banks
team.
A faster-than-expected slowdown in China weighed heavily on the
minds of
investors. From a DM bank perspective, there were concerns about
both direct and
indirect risks - with direct risks relating to credit exposure
(highest in Hong
Kong) and trade exposure (Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan,
Australia/New
Zealand and Taiwan). Meanwhile, secondary impacts could stem
from exposure to
other markets - typically emerging markets - affected by China's
slowdown.
For Australian banks, investors' concerns focused mostly on the
domestic
property market and commodities exposure (as was the case in New
Zealand) and
any implications stemming from the 2014 Financial Services
Inquiry.
For Japan, questions focused mainly on the impact of Abenomics
and the banks'
international expansion (mostly in APAC). The latter was also a
theme for
Singaporean banks. The focus in Korea was the outlook for growth
- given the
high leverage in the household sector and in parts of the
corporate sector, as
well as an aging population.
There was also strong interest in how regulation pertaining to
resolution
schemes and total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) would play out
in APAC - in
light of the the tendency for authorities in most markets to be
supportive of
large banks, and seven global systemically important banks being
domiciled in
the region.
Fitch's report titled "What Investors Want to Know -
Asia-Pacific
Developed-Market Banks" provides a summary of our views about
the above and
other issues. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on
the links in this media release.
Contact:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director, Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Tim Roche
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
