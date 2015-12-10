(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Major French Banks
here
PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the large
French banks will continue to benefit in 2016 from diversified
and conservative
business models, and solid balance sheets, while the impact from
a still fragile
French economy and a persistently low interest rate environment
is likely to be
manageable.
As a result, Fitch has a Stable Outlook on five of the six major
French banking
groups' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Positive
Outlook on Credit
Agricole's Long-term IDR reflects our expectations of a
sustained improvement in
the bank's risk profile, which, combined with further evidence
of better asset
quality, improved profitability and stronger capital ratios,
could result in an
upgrade.
Fitch forecasts further economic recovery in France with 1.5%
GDP growth for
2016, up from an estimated 1.1% in 2015. The gradual recovery in
France's
economy has translated into low loan growth to date in 2015, but
not yet enough
to offset margin compression in domestic retail banking for some
banks.
Nonetheless, we expect all major French banks to continue to
generate adequate
risk-adjusted returns, as most banks have solid franchises in
businesses where
revenue prospects are brighter, including in wealth management,
insurance and
some specialised financial services (eg consumer finance or
leasing). French
banks' profitability should also benefit from modest loan
impairments charges.
French banks should continue to see further improvements in
capitalisation. Most
banks report satisfactory capital and leverage ratios, and we
expect banks to
maintain sound earnings retention. The French cooperative
banking groups and La
Banque Postale will continue to target higher core capital
ratios as they do not
suffer from material market pressure to deliver high returns and
dividends, and
for the three cooperative banking groups, also because of their
willingness to
protect their cooperative member owners (which are also their
customers).
Some of the banks have started issuing increasing volumes of
Tier 2 debt to
build up further buffers. Four of the six major French banks
are global
systemically important banks (G-SIBs) subject to total
loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements.
We expect gradual improvement in asset quality in most of the
major markets
where the French banks operate. Some risks remain, mainly in
certain foreign
subsidiaries or corporate and investment banking businesses, but
they are
moderate on a relative basis, and appetite for higher-risk
transactions within
these segments is contained.
The report, '2016 Outlook: Major French Banks', is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.