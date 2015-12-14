(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Insurance
here
COLOMBO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees the outlook on
Sri Lanka's
insurance sector as stable even though the split of composite
insurers into life
and non-life companies, which became mandatory effective
February 2015, may
create industry uncertainty. This is based on the view that most
insurers will
maintain stable financial fundamentals in 2016, supported by
moderate sector
growth, Fitch says in a new report published today.
Fitch views the many regulatory changes as positive for the
industry as they
will promote efficient capital allocation, corporate governance,
and better risk
management. Minimum regulatory capital has been increased to
LKR500m from
LKR100m, risk-based capital (RBC) will replace the current
rules-based solvency
regime by 2016, and insurance companies - with few exceptions -
are required to
list by 2016.
Intense pricing competition in the motor segment is likely to
hold the combined
ratios (sum of loss ratio and expense ratio) in non-life above
100%, which would
put pressure on the financial performance of the more aggressive
companies,
while challenging the market share of others.
Fitch expects economic growth and under-penetration in the
market to support the
growth of total gross written premiums (GWP). Fitch does not
expect significant
improvement in life penetration in the short term, due to the
low disposable
income of the population, and life premiums growth is likely to
be moderate.
Fitch expects non-life growth to slow as higher vehicle taxes
may reduce new car
registrations in 2016.
The full report titled "'2016 Outlook: Sri Lanka Insurance" is
available on
Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link in this media
release.
Contact:
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.