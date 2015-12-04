(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded South
Africa's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'
and to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.
The issue
ratings on South Africa's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and 'BBB' from 'BBB+',
respectively.
The Country Ceiling for South Africa and the common Country
Ceiling of the
Common Monetary Area of South Africa, Lesotho (BB-), Namibia
(BBB-) and
Swaziland has been lowered by two notches to 'BBB' from 'A-'.
The Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F3'.
The rating of the RSA Sukuk No. 1 Trust has been downgraded to
'BBB-' from
'BBB', in line with the Long-term foreign currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of South Africa's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative weights:
HIGH
GDP growth performance and estimates of growth potential have
weakened further.
There have been additional delays to the availability of new
electricity
generation capacity, which will likely constrain growth for
another two years.
Despite the ambitious structural reforms in the National
Development Plan (NDP),
various policies have weakened business confidence and South
Africa's position
in the World Bank's Doing Business rankings has fallen to 73rd
from 69th. This
deterioration is reflected in the lowering of Fitch's GDP growth
forecast to
1.4% for 2015 (from 2.1% in the previous review in June 2015)
and to 1.7% for
2016 (from 2.3%). While growth is expected to accelerate to 2.4%
in 2017, it
will remain well below the country's growth trend before 2008 of
around 4% and
the NDP target of 5%.
MEDIUM
Fitch forecasts gross general government debt (which includes
local government)
to increase to 51% of GDP at end 2015/16. This is up from 26% of
GDP in 2008/09
and above the 'BBB' range median of 43%. The government revised
up its forecast
for the consolidated budget deficit in October's Medium-Term
Budget Policy
Statement to 3.3% of GDP in 2016/17 (from 2.6% in February's
budget) and 3.2% in
2017/18 (from 2.5%). It chose not to tighten fiscal policy in
response to weaker
revenues, highlighting the challenge of reducing the budget
deficit and
stabilising the ratio of government debt/GDP against a backdrop
of weak economic
growth. We project government debt/GDP to rise to 52.4% in 2017.
The government
also has contingent liabilities equivalent to 11.5% of GDP,
mainly in the form
of potential guarantees to state-owned enterprises including
Eskom, the state
electricity utility which it had to recapitalise this year,
although issued
guarantees are only 5.6% of GDP.
South Africa has a persistent current account deficit (CAD),
which Fitch
forecasts at 4.3% of GDP in 2015, despite weak domestic demand
and the sharp
depreciation of the rand. The CAD has contributed to
deterioration in the
country's net external debt/GDP ratio to an estimated 16.1% at
end-2015 and
exposes it to shifts in global liquidity and risk appetite.
The 'BBB-' rating also reflects the following factors:
The NDP has not delivered a rapid or material improvement in the
business
environment and medium-term growth prospects in Fitch's view.
Unemployment
remains stubbornly high, at 25.5%, and the share of the working
age population
in employment is only 43.8%.
Electricity constraints have eased somewhat, with virtually no
load shedding
reported for recent months and the prospect of no load shedding
until May 2016
according to Eskom. However, the timeframe for new power
capacity has suffered
further setbacks. A first generating unit at the Medupi plant
came online in
August 2015, but additional units at Medupi and Kusile will only
gradually be
completed from 2018 onwards.
Government policies such as visa restrictions (since abolished),
delays to the
mineral resource law and prospective plans for land reform and a
national
minimum wage are not always conducive to economic growth. The
government is
considering requiring secret ballots for votes on strike action,
which may
reduce the propensity for violence and strikes. Major industrial
action has been
avoided so far in 2015, but this has been achieved in part
through accommodative
wage agreements.
The banking system is strong, with a standalone Fitch banking
system indicator
of 'bbb'. South Africa also has deep and partially captive local
capital markets
with assets under management around twice GDP, which increases
the government
and economy's financing flexibility. Moderate credit growth in
recent years
suggests that macro-prudential risks are limited.
South Africa scores better than the 'BBB' range median on the
World Bank's
governance indicators. The quality of monetary and fiscal
institutions is a
strength. Although inflation is relatively high, and will again
breach the top
of the 3%-6% inflation target in 2016, the South African Reserve
Bank retains
credibility and demonstrated its independence by raising
interest rates again in
July and November, despite subdued economic growth. The floating
exchange rate
provides a buffer against shocks.
The Treasury has stuck to its nominal non-interest expenditure
ceiling since
2012, providing a fiscal anchor. Both the headline and primary
budget deficits
are forecast to decline. Nevertheless, the above-planned public
wage settlement
has used up most of the contingency reserve, reducing the
capacity of the budget
to absorb further shocks. The government has several ambitious
policy
programmes, including the construction of nuclear power plants
with a capacity
of 9.6GW. However, this has yet to be agreed and the cost and
financing remains
uncertain.
The structure of government debt is highly favourable, with only
8.5%
denominated in foreign-currency debt and an average maturity of
marketable bonds
at 13.8 years. This provides the public finances some insulation
against
exchange rate shocks and rollover risk.
The CAD narrowed to USD6bn (3.9% of GDP) in 1H15, from USD9.5bn
in 1H14, helped
by weak domestic demand and the rising prices of imports related
to the sharp
currency depreciation. Fitch forecasts the CAD at 4.3% of GDP in
2015, 4.1% in
2016 and 3.9% in 2017, below its average of 5.4% from 2012-14.
However, subdued
commodity prices, a lack of capacity to produce goods currently
imported and the
tendency for gains in competitiveness to be absorbed by higher
wage growth will
limit the structural improvement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A loosening of fiscal policy, such as upward revisions to
expenditure
ceilings, leading to a failure to stabilise the ratio of
government debt/GDP.
- Further marked weakening in trend GDP growth, for example due
to a lack of
policy changes to improve the investment climate.
- Rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
The following risk factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action:
- A track record of improved growth performance, for example
bolstered by the
successful implementation of growth-enhancing structural
reforms.
- A marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the ratio of
government debt/GDP.
- A narrowing in the current account deficit and improvement in
the country's
net external debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will stick to its expenditure
ceilings set out
in the October 2015 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.
The agency assumes that the South African Reserve Bank remains
committed to
maintaining inflation within its 3%-6% inflation target.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 226 39910
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
South Africa - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996021
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
