(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Affirms HSBC USA at 'AA-' /
HSBC Finance at
'A+'; Outlook Remains Stable
Fitch Ratings, New York, 08 December 2015: Fitch Ratings has
affirmed HSBC USA
Inc.'s (HUSI) and subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA's (HBUS) Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) at 'AA-' and 'a-',
respectively. HSBC Finance
Corp.'s (HBIO) IDR was affirmed at 'A+'. Fitch does not maintain
a VR on HBIO,
as it does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
HUSI's, HBUS's and HBIO's IDRs were affirmed in conjunction with
the affirmation
of its parent company, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).
For additional information, please see the press release 'Fitch
Affirms HSBC
Holdings, HSBC Bank, and HK Subsidiaries at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable', dated Dec.
8, 2015. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
As wholly owned subsidiaries of HSBC, HUSI's and HBIO's long-
and short-term
IDRs are linked to those of their parent company. As per Fitch's
rating
criteria, the difference in notching reflects Fitch's view of
the varying levels
of operational importance and expected support.
HUSI's IDR is equalized with HSBC at 'AA-', reflecting its core
operations to
the HSBC Group. HSBC Group publically reiterated HUSI's
importance to its
overall global strategy in June 2015, supporting Fitch's view
that the entity is
core to the Group's operations.
HBIO's IDR is notched once below HSBC to 'A+', reflecting
Fitch's view that HSBC
would continue to provide support for reputational
considerations, even though
HBIO is in run-off.
As supported entities, HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs will move in
tandem with HSBC.
VR
Today's affirmation of HUSI's VR reflects the company's strong,
internationally-focused franchise, its strong capital position
and its solid
liquidity levels. These strengths are offset by HUSI's
consistently weak
earnings profile relative to peers in Fitch's rated universe.
HUSI's strong brand recognition in its target markets has
contributed to HUSI's
solid core funding base and high deposit market share. Fitch
continues to view
HUSI's franchise and overall company profile as a high-influence
rating factor
and expects HUSI's growth and profitability strategies to
heavily leverage its
international brand recognition over the coming years.
HUSI's strong liquidity profile also remains a key rating
driver.
Loans-to-deposits have remained below 70% since 2011, while
peers average
approximately 90%. HUSI's cash and securities represent
approximately half of
total assets as of third quarter 2015 (3Q15), with the majority
of investments
in low-risk, highly liquid securities such as treasuries,
government agencies,
and agency mortgage-backed securities. Supporting the bank's
liquidity profile
further, cash and equivalents also represent a higher portion of
assets than
peers at around 20% of total assets.
HUSI's capital levels are well above peers, benefiting from the
bank's
concentration in lower risk weighted assets and a $4 billion
injection of equity
from HUSI's ultimate US parent, HSBC North America Holdings
(HNAH). HUSI has
also maintained a healthy Fitch Core Capital (FCC) Ratio. The
FCC Ratio has
increased 172bps to 11.92% since FYE2014, well above the large
regional peer
average. While the company has ample capital relative to peers,
Fitch views the
level as necessary considering the strength of growth HUSI is
generating, its
relatively weaker earnings power, and annual regulatory stress
testing.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs; inclusive of troubled debt
restructures) were 2.26%
of total loans and other real estate owned, up slightly from
2.24% at 1Q15.
Fitch notes that absolute NPA levels increased by around $100
million over the
same period, attributable to an uptick in troubled debt
restructurings as well
as pressure on the company's energy portfolio. Fitch views
HUSI's energy
exposure as manageable although it could be a drag on provision
expense going
forward should energy prices remain depressed.
Fitch also notes that HUSI's legacy residential portfolio
continues to drag on
the overall loan portfolio, with over 85% of nonaccrual loans in
one-to-four-family residential loans at 3Q15 due to management's
measured
approach to selling loans as well as the lengthy foreclosure
processes in
certain operating markets.
Fitch considers HUSI's earnings to have lower influence on its
current ratings,
and that HUSI's earnings should be considered in the context of
the company's
current balance sheet posture. HUSI's current level of liquidity
and lower risk
assets has an adverse impact on earning asset yields. Fitch also
notes HUSI
discloses that it is the largest contributor to HSBC Group's
outbound revenues
(i.e. U.S.-generated business booked in other parts of the
organization) which
likely mutes some profitability measures. As a result, Fitch
expects HUSI's net
interest margin and profitability to remain below peer averages
in the near- to
intermediate-term.
Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, HUSI has had
fewer nonrecurring
litigation expenses. However, compliance-related costs should
continue to be
relatively elevated going forward as HUSI works toward achieving
compliance with
the various outstanding consent orders from local regulators;
this is
incorporated in current ratings.
SUPPORT RATING
Fitch considers HUSI to be a core operating entity of the HSBC
Group, and as
such, considers institutional support from its ultimate parent
to be extremely
likely. In determining HUSI's importance, Fitch views HUSI's
strategic
initiatives as aligned with HSBC group, potential for disposal
from its parent
to be extremely limited, and reputational risk to HSBC resulting
from default by
HUSI to be high.
Despite the entity being in run-off, Fitch views HBIO as
strategically important
to HSBC Group and considers the probability of institutional
support to be high.
This view is underpinned by the high level of reputation risk to
HSBC in the
event of default and precedent of support already established.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI
are notched down
from the IDR. These ratings are typically notched from the
bank's VR. However,
given the high level of institutional support, issue ratings are
notched from
HUSI's IDR, as support from the parent is presumed.
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
Finance are
notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the
unit as the
agency does not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of HSBC Bank USA, NA are rated one
notch higher
than its IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
HBUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank holding company
(BHC), HUSI.
HUSI's and HBUS's IDRs and VRs are equalized, reflecting the
mandate in the U.S.
for BHCs to act as a source of strength for their bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
HUSI's and HBIO's IDRs are linked to those of their parent. As
such, their IDRs
will likely be affected by any changes to the ratings of HSBC
itself. In
addition, although not anticipated, any changes to their
strategic importance
indicated, for example, through ownership, level of integration,
or their role
in the group would also prompt a review of the ratings.
VR
Fitch believes HUSI's current VR is solidly situated at 'a-',
and upward
movement is limited in the near- to medium-term. Over the long
term, positive
rating momentum could emerge should management execute on its
strategic
initiatives and enhance its franchise in key markets and
products leading to
improved profitability commensurate with higher rated peers.
Coupled with
strategic execution and improved profitability, positive rating
momentum would
incorporate an expectation that HUSI maintains sound asset
quality and solid
capital levels, consistent with higher-rated peers.
HUSI's ratings are sensitive to the bank maintaining a
relatively conservative
risk appetite and ample capital and liquidity levels. As noted
above, HUSI has
grown its loan portfolio significantly over the last 12 to 18
months,
necessitating a relatively higher level of capital. Comparing
3Q15 to 3Q14,
total loans have grown 16%, primarily driven by its commercial
and global
banking business lines. Fitch has concerns about the competitive
environment in
commercial lending in the U.S. Continued aggressive commercial
loan growth that
could suggest a weakening of underwriting standards and lead to
a deterioration
in asset quality trends may pressure ratings negatively.
Fitch's current ratings incorporate HUSI's recent and on-going
compliance
issues. Negative rating pressure would likely occur if
unexpected concerns arise
regarding HUSI's ability to meet existing regulatory mandates.
SUPPORT RATING
As noted, HUSI's and HBIO's Support Ratings reflect Fitch's
views on the
probability of support from the parent company, HSBC.
Therefore, any changes to HUSI's or HBIO's strategic importance
indicated, for
example, in ownership, level of integration, or their role under
HSBC would
prompt a review of the ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HUSI
and HBIO are
sensitive to changes in their respective IDRs.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to HSBC Bank
USA, NA's long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should HBUS begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
HSBC USA Inc.
Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
Viability Rating at 'a-'.
Support Rating at '1';
Commercial paper at 'F1+'
Preferred stock at 'BBB+';
Senior debt at 'AA-';
Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association
Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
Viability Rating at 'a-'.
Support Rating at '1';
Long-term deposits at 'AA';
Market linked deposits 'AA';
Senior debt at 'AA-';
Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
HSBC Finance Corporation
Long-term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR at 'F1';
Support Rating at '1';
Commercial paper at 'F1';
Senior debt at 'A+';
Subordinated debt at 'A'.
Beneficial Company, LLC
Senior debt at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0121
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=996263
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.