(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/SAO PAULO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
that the impact of
the change in the shareholding structure of Rede D'Or Sao Luiz
S.A. (Rede D'Or)
will be neutral to the company's credit quality.
Today, BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. and BTG PACTUAL PARTICIPATIONS,
LTD. (together BTG
Pactual Group) announced that it sold its 11.9% ownership
interest in Rede D'Or
to GIC Pte. Ltd. (Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund) for
approximately BRL2.4
billion. BTG Pactual will no longer have any ownership interest
in the company.
Rede D'Or's new shareholder structure will comprise the Moll
family - the
hospital group founder that will continue to control the company
with a 59.3%
interest, GIC with a 30.5% stake, and Carlyle Group, which will
maintain its
8.3% interest. Fitch currently rates Rede D'Or 'BB+'/'AA(bra)',
Stable Outlook.
Fitch does not expect Rede D'Or to change its business or
financial strategy as
a result of the new shareholder structure. The ratings already
incorporate Rede
D'Or's ongoing aggressive growth strategy via acquisitions, the
growth-oriented
nature of its main shareholders, and consolidation trends in the
industry.
Rede D'Or's ratings reflect its large business scale, strong
competitive
position in the fragmented hospital industry in Brazil, the
defensive nature of
its business fundamentals through economic cycles, and its track
record of
maintaining a solid liquidity position. Rede D'Or's desire to
expand should
limit any material deleveraging over the medium term. Fitch
forecasts net
adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR to be in the range of 2.5x to 3.0x in
the next three
years.
Rede D'Or generated BRL1.6 billion of EBITDAR in the last 12
months (LTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2015 with net adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 2.5x, as per
Fitch
calculations. At the end of the LTM, the company had BRL4.9
billion of debt, of
which BRL621 million is due in the short term, and BRL991
million of cash and
marketable securities.
