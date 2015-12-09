(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' rating and sector
outlooks for U.S.
auto manufacturers and suppliers in 2016 are both stable. This
reflects Fitch's
expectation for modest global industry sales growth in 2016, as
well as the
industry's post-recession efforts to improve operational
flexibility and
strengthen balance sheets. However, with the substantial
improvement already
seen in industry credit profiles since the last recession, Fitch
expects the
pace of credit profile improvement to slow in the near term,
especially as some
issuers have shifted their focus from further credit profile
improvement to
other priorities, such as acquisitions or cash returns to
shareholders.
Fitch expects U.S. light vehicle sales to rise to 17.5 million
units in 2016,
representing a 1.7% increase vs. Fitch's light vehicle sales
forecast of 17.2
million in 2015. Fitch expects global light vehicle sales to
rise between 1% and
3% in 2016. U.S. growth will be driven by modest economic
improvement, low fuel
prices, favorable consumer credit conditions, and lingering
pent-up demand.
Outside the U.S., sales growth will be led by modest to moderate
growth in
Western Europe and China, offset by weakness in Brazil and
Russia.
Downside credit risks in the near term include a likely increase
in U.S.
interest rates, economic weakness in key global markets,
heightened industry
consolidation activity, and an increased focus on
shareholder-friendly
activities. Longer term risks include slow and uneven growth in
global auto
demand and tightening emissions and safety requirements. The
potential for new
industry entrants and business models to disrupt the traditional
global auto
industry also poses a longer-term risk.
The full '2016 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers'
is available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link. Outlook
reports for other sectors and regions are also available on
Fitch's website.
Contacts:
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison, St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
2016 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers (Slower
Near-Term Sales
Growth, Long-Term Disruption Risks)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.