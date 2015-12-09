(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' rating and sector outlooks for U.S. auto manufacturers and suppliers in 2016 are both stable. This reflects Fitch's expectation for modest global industry sales growth in 2016, as well as the industry's post-recession efforts to improve operational flexibility and strengthen balance sheets. However, with the substantial improvement already seen in industry credit profiles since the last recession, Fitch expects the pace of credit profile improvement to slow in the near term, especially as some issuers have shifted their focus from further credit profile improvement to other priorities, such as acquisitions or cash returns to shareholders. Fitch expects U.S. light vehicle sales to rise to 17.5 million units in 2016, representing a 1.7% increase vs. Fitch's light vehicle sales forecast of 17.2 million in 2015. Fitch expects global light vehicle sales to rise between 1% and 3% in 2016. U.S. growth will be driven by modest economic improvement, low fuel prices, favorable consumer credit conditions, and lingering pent-up demand. Outside the U.S., sales growth will be led by modest to moderate growth in Western Europe and China, offset by weakness in Brazil and Russia. Downside credit risks in the near term include a likely increase in U.S. interest rates, economic weakness in key global markets, heightened industry consolidation activity, and an increased focus on shareholder-friendly activities. Longer term risks include slow and uneven growth in global auto demand and tightening emissions and safety requirements. The potential for new industry entrants and business models to disrupt the traditional global auto industry also poses a longer-term risk. The full '2016 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Outlook reports for other sectors and regions are also available on Fitch's website. Contacts: Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, St. Chicago, IL 60602 Craig D. Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers (Slower Near-Term Sales Growth, Long-Term Disruption Risks) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.