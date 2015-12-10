(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of large
Chilean banks covering the four key players in the system.
Together they
represent 64.3% of total loans as of Sept. 30, 2015, excluding
lending by
foreign subsidiaries. Assets for the large Chilean banks are
between USD50.2
billion and USD43 billion, and are primarily allocated to the
domestic market.
As part of its Nov. 9, 2015 peer review, Fitch had affirmed the
National ratings
for the following: Banco Santander Chile (SAN), Banco de Chile
(BCH), Banco
Estado (Banco Estado) and Banco Credito e Inversiones (BCI). In
addition, Fitch
affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Viability Ratings (VRs)
for SAN, Banco Estado and BCI. Fitch had also revised the Rating
Outlook for
BCI's Long-term IDRs and National long-term rating to Positive
from Stable.
Each of the entities' ratings considered their dominant
competitive positions,
stable operating environment and solid regulatory framework, as
well as healthy
risk appetite, asset quality and profitability. The Outlook for
BCI's Long-term
IDRs and National rating was revised to Positive from Stable to
reflect the
positive trend in financial metrics observed in recent years.
Despite the low-growth environment in Chile (GPD growth 2.1%
over the past 12
months), which has lead to slower loan growth during 2015. The
large Chilean
banks have shown resilience trough the cycles and have a track
record of
consistent results despite the economic slowdown in Chile and
international
volatility. These banks have faced the challenges with more
predictable
profitability levels, greater internal generation of capital and
higher
portfolio quality than their regional peers.
The large Chilean banks exhibit a solid risk management
framework based on local
regulatory standards and robust corporate governance practices,
adequate
provisioning and controlled impairment levels. Corporate
portfolio
concentrations reflect the small size and relatively
concentrated nature of the
local market, where these entities play a key role in the
economy's funding
chain. Notably, concentration levels are not excessive.
Fitch believes that the main Chilean banks exhibit solid
liquidity and
asset-liability management, adequate diversification of their
funding sources,
and a stable client deposit base. Their strong market shares
reflect their
robust franchises and the confidence they enjoy from their
depositors, even
during periods of stress in the financial markets. In addition,
the deep local
capital market gives Chilean banks access to significant amounts
of long-term
funding.
The banking system continues to be challenged to increase its
core capital to
support future growth in the context of lower profitability and
likely higher
requirements as Basel III rules are adopted. The replacement of
complementary
capital instruments that currently do not absorb losses before
the entity
reaches non-viability will be a key issue and the local
regulator still hasn't
established the parameters for a possible improvement in
complementary capital.
Local regulations keep pushing Chilean banks to implement best
practices,
particularly in terms of provisioning, corporate governance and,
more recently,
liquidity to comply with the LCR and NSFR concepts of Basel III.
In Fitch's
opinion, progress towards Basel III capital requirements would
be positive for
the industry, as it would converge toward stricter international
standards.
Fitch expects the law reform will likely not be approved during
2016 and that
the implementation of the new rules will be gradual, as has been
the case in
most countries.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Diego Alcazar (BSC, Banco Estado and BCI)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Abraham Martinez (BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings
Santiago, Chile
Secondary Analysts
Santiago Gallo (BSC, Banco Estado and BCH)
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Abraham Martinez (BCI)
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Peer Review: Large Chilean Banks (Well Prepared to Face Economic
Headwinds)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.