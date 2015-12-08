(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the 2016
outlook for the
Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) sector is stable, based
on strong
balance sheets and fair prospects for retail and corporate
banking in the
groups' home markets. This mitigates expected further pressure
on earnings from
capital markets activities, particularly in fixed-income
products, as
client-driven trading volumes have yet to see a sustainable
pick-up. Moderate
loan impairment charges, which we expect to increase only
modestly from low 2015
levels, should underpin earnings.
We expect the 12 GTUBs to adapt their business models regularly
in response to
regulatory changes and structural economic shifts to ensure they
can generate
adequate risk-adjusted returns. Some GTUBs face greater
challenges in
constructing strong business models, and we see advantages for
groups with
strong and stable franchises in the largest markets, allowing
them to
concentrate on business without the need for major strategic
changes.
Following a peer review on 8 December, Fitch has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) of the
following 11 GTUBs:
Bank of America Corporation (A/Stable/a), Barclays plc
(A/Stable/a), BNP Paribas
(A+/Stable/a+), Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a), Credit Suisse Group
AG
(A/Stable/a), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (A/Stable/a), HSBC
Holdings plc
(AA-/Stable/aa-), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A+/Stable/a+), Morgan
Stanley
(A/Stable/a), Societe Generale (A/Stable/a) and UBS AG
(A/Positive/a).
Deutsche Bank AG's Long-term IDR was downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
and its VR to
'a-' from 'a' to reflect our expectation that the restructuring
of the bank will
have a greater-than-expected negative effect on earnings and
capital.
The Outlook on UBS Group AG's Long-term IDR was revised to
Positive from Stable
based on our expectation that further progress in executing the
group's strategy
should result in a stronger company profile, which could result
in an upgrade of
the Long-term IDR.
The Outlooks on all other GTUBs' holding companies or parent
banks remain
Stable, but we are maintaining a Positive Outlook for Credit
Suisse AG, the
operating bank of Credit Suisse Group AG, to reflect the
build-up of substantial
buffers of qualifying junior debt, which could result in a
one-notch uplift of
the operating company's IDR above its VR. Similarly, the
Outlooks on the US
GTUBs' foreign material legal entities' Long-term IDRs remain
Positive based on
our expectation that internally pre-placed debt buffers will be
built up to
protect the senior creditors of these subsidiaries.
Fitch's '2016 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Fitch has
also published
Rating Action Commentaries for each bank in the peer group,
which are available
on www.fitchratings.com. These include each issuer's key rating
drivers and
rating sensitivities and lists of all rating actions taken.
