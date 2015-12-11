(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Global Pharma here LONDON/CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlook for the global pharma sector remains Negative for 2016, reflecting companies' willingness to stretch their financial profiles in the near term in response to a rapidly evolving sector. Fitch says the industry's focus on patient value, a firm pace of innovation, a benign financing environment and favourable tax considerations contributed to a sharp increase in M&A across the sector in 2015. This has resulted in declining debt capacity and rating headroom for Fitch-rated pharma companies as reflected in the Negative Rating Outlook for 2016. UK players GSK and AstraZeneca (both rated A+) have Negative Outlooks due to weaker cash flows as a result of loss of patent protection for key blockbuster drugs and increased investment in bringing late-stage pipeline drugs to market. In the US the announcement of the combination Pfizer (A+) with Allergan (BBB-, formerly Actavis) has led to a Negative and Positive Watch, respectively, to be resolved once the details of the transaction and the future financial policies of the enlarged group become apparent. Long-term fundamentals point to a stable trend in the pharma industry, as an ageing and growing world population, combined with increasing innovation and global access to healthcare, balances intensifying efforts from healthcare authorities to reduce costs, improve outcomes and focus on patient value. As a result, Fitch expects demand for generic drugs to continue to rise as payers pursue avenues to manage costs and rebalance their spending priorities in anticipation of the introduction of expensive new treatments. We believe biosimilars will be a key driver of growth in developed markets, particularly the US, after the launch of the first biosimilar agent in 2015 paved a comprehensive regulatory pathway for these drugs. The full report '2016 Outlook: Global Pharma - Focus on Patient Value, Innovation and M&A' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Frank Orthbandt Director +44 203 530 1037 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1 312 368 3147 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.