(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded PJSC CB
PrivatBank's
(Privat) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'CCC' from
'RD' (Restricted Default) on completion of the bank's external
debt
restructuring. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been upgraded
to 'ccc' from
'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of the bank's VR to 'ccc' reflects Fitch's
assessment of the bank's
standalone profile following its external debt restructuring.
Specifically, the
upgrade reflects reduced near-term refinancing requirements, as
the
restructuring of the bank's senior Eurobonds, originally due in
September 2015,
and subordinated notes (not rated by Fitch) originally due in
February 2016
(with a combined nominal value of USD350m, or 3% of end-3Q15
liabilities under
local GAAP) resulted in a lengthening of the external debt
maturity profile.
At end-3Q15, the bank's reported foreign currency liquidity
(comprising cash and
equivalents and short-term interbank placements) of around
USD930m was
comfortably sufficient to meet near-term wholesale funding
maturities, although
the stability of the bank's highly dollarised deposit funding is
also key to
maintaining FX liquidity. Net of scheduled external wholesale
debt repayments in
the next 12 months, FX liquidity covers around 17% of
FX-deposits.
The bank's VR also considers (i) reduced pressure from deposit
volatility
(adjusted for FX-effects, deposit outflows moderated to 2% in
9M15, after a
large 22% in 2014) and the availability of liquidity support, in
hryvnia, from
the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), in particular to
systemically important
institutions such as Privat (market share in retail deposits:
32%); and (ii) the
bank's compliance with prudential capital requirements
(regulatory capital ratio
of 10.7% at end-November 2015, up from 9.1% at end-1Q15, vs. the
minimum level
of 10%). The latter was supported by the recent restructuring of
USD150m of
subordinated debt, which is now due in 2021 and fully included
in regulatory
capital. An additional USD70m of subordinated debt raised from
the bank's
shareholders in 4Q15 (not yet recognised in the regulatory
capital, pending NBU
registration) will provide a further moderate uplift to the
regulatory capital
ratio to above 11%.
The VR remains constrained by the difficult operating conditions
and resultant
pressures on asset quality, performance and capital. The bank's
reported
non-performing loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) at
8% of gross
loans, remained significantly below sector average levels at
end-1H15, after
regular write-offs and the transfer (in 4Q14) of the Crimean
exposures to an
unconsolidated entity controlled by the bank's shareholders. At
the same time,
individually impaired loans (not yet past due) remained sizeable
at 28% of loans
between end-2014 and end-1H15. Reserve coverage of NPLs and
individually
impaired loans was low, at 32% at end-1H15. Large borrower and
sector
concentrations (the largest oil trading segment accounted for
19% of loans) and
the material share of FX-lending (43%), mostly to unhedged
borrowers, are
additional sources of credit risk.
We expect pressure on capital to remain considerable given large
unreserved
problem assets, weak financial performance, which is constrained
by high funding
and credit risk costs, and the only moderate economic recovery
forecasted for
2016-2017. The bank's equity cushion offers negligible
loss-absorption capacity,
while pre-impairment profit, adjusted for accrued revenues not
paid in cash, is
negative (in 1H15, as per IFRS). The asset quality review and
capital stress
test planned by the NBU for Ukrainian banks in 2016 will likely
reveal
additional provisioning and recapitalisations needs. However,
regulatory
forbearance will allow sector banks to restore solvency only
gradually, from the
new minimum requirement of 5% from January 2016 to 10% by
end-2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUPPORT RATINGS
The upgrade of Privat's Long-term foreign currency IDR and
senior debt rating to
'CCC' and the affirmation of its Long-term local currency IDR at
'CCC' are
driven by the upgrade of its VR.
The upgrade of Privat's senior unsecured debt ratings to
'CCC'/'RR4' also
reflects a re-assessment of the recovery prospects for senior
creditors in case
of default, which Fitch now views as average. Bondholders are
subordinated to
retail deposits (56% of non-equity funding at end-3Q15) and
could suffer as a
result of significant asset encumbrance (25% of Privat's gross
loans pledged
against NBU funding). However, in Fitch's view Privat would be
unlikely, in case
of default, to be forced into bankruptcy or liquidation
procedures and a fire
sale of assets, due to its sizable market shares and systemic
importance, and
this reduces downside recovery risks for bondholders resulting
from
subordination and encumbrance.
Privat's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon given the
limited ability of the
sovereign to provide support, in particular, in foreign
currency, and limited
transparency on the ability of the bank's shareholders to
provide assistance.
The affirmation of the bank's National rating reflects Fitch's
view that the
bank's creditworthiness relative to other Ukrainian issuers has
not changed
significantly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -ALL RATINGS
The bank's VR, IDRs, senior debt ratings and National rating
could be downgraded
if further deterioration in asset quality results in capital
erosion, without
sufficient support being provided by the shareholders, or if
deposit outflows
sharply erode the bank's liquidity, in particular in foreign
currency.
Stabilisation of the country's economic prospects, combined with
strengthening
of the bank's loss absorption capacity, would reduce downward
pressure on the
ratings. However, an upgrade of the bank is unlikely without an
upgrade of the
sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign-currency IDR: upgraded to CCC' from 'RD'
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'C' from 'RD'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Restructured senior unsecured USD200m eurobond of UK SPV Credit
Finance plc due
on 23 January 2018: upgraded to 'CCC'/Recovery Rating 'RR4' from
'C'/Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Non-restructured senior unsecured USD175m eurobond of UK SPV
Credit Finance plc
due on 28 February 2018: upgraded to 'CCC'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
from
'CC'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
